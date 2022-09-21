ELKTON — With the Elkton Blue Sox returning next summer, Elkton Town Council approved funding on Monday to get the baseball field at Stonewall Memorial Park back into playing condition.
Blue Sox manager Mike Sutton told council that the team wants to play at Stonewall Park, but there are “immediate improvements” needed to rehabilitate the field.
With Town Council providing $6,800, the team will perform the manual labor required to get the field back in shape, Sutton said.
Sutton said some areas of the field need to be leveled, and the pitcher’s mound needs to be removed and rebuilt. The infield and base paths need to be edged, and a warning track needs to be installed along the outfield fence. A yellow outfield fence topper is also required, he said.
He also proposed “suggested” improvements that include dugout rehabilitation and expansion.
“We’ve been around ballfields our entire lives,” Sutton said. “We know exactly what needs to be done and how to do it.”
Council members Steve America, Jay Dean, Randell Snow, Rick Workman and David Smith all voted to approve the funding. Troy Eppard was absent.
The Rockingham County Baseball League voted to reinstall the Elkton Blue Sox earlier this month after Elkton did not field a team last summer.
“We’ve got to bring it back and bring something positive to the community,” America said.
Finance Committee Findings
After a string of Elkton finance committee meetings this summer, town Treasurer Donna Curry said Monday that the committee concurs with the fiscal year 2023 budget as adopted on June 20, with a couple exceptions.
Town Council approved the budget at its meeting June 20, but with the stipulation that it be vetted by the finance committee and possibly amended at a future meeting.
Curry said the finance committee recommends scheduling a public hearing for a proposed 4% water rate increase, which would result in just under $16,000 in additional revenue. It also recommends a public hearing to consider assessing an administrative fee for vendor services for trash overflow at apartment complexes.
The committee also recommends removing a budgeted expense for an adult fitness park, and adding light poles at Blue Sox field, six primitive campsites at Riverside Park and new gymnastics mats at the community center.
Curry said the committee also recommends refraining from purchasing a new vehicle for town services at this time.
She said the total funds authorized from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act are just more than $1.4 million, leaving an available balance of $20,281. The committee discussed the possibility of receiving a grant for the drinking water project, which would eliminate the need to use ARPA funds, but felt council should leave funds earmarked until a grant decision is received. There was also discussion to possibly use ARPA funding to pay for architectural fees for the proposed downtown market pavilion, according to Curry.
Elkton received its $1.5 million in 2022 ARPA funds in July, Curry said, and the finance committee recommends spending $450,000 to renovate the upstairs of the public works shop to relocate the town’s police department; $50,000 to pave the walking track at Stonewall Park; and $500,000 for the East Spotswood Avenue stormwater project.
The committee also recommended putting $800,000 in 2022 ARPA funds for the drinking water project, if grant funding isn’t approved, Curry said.
Council did approve allotting $45,100 in ARPA funding for police department equipment, including digital radar signs, trunk vaults, a Polycom system, thermal imaging equipment and preliminary breath tests.
Curry noted that if the drinking water grant doesn’t get approved, there’s about a $350,000 deficit for the proposed projects.
“Therefore, council will need to determine if these are the projects it wants to fund and prioritize for completion based on funding,” Curry said.
Two Short-Term Rentals Approved
In other business, council members approved proposals for two short-term rentals to operate in the town.
Jared Moore sought a permit for 318 W. Washington Ave. According to town documents, maximum occupancy would be four adults, or two adults and two children, and pets would be prohibited.
Smoking, parties and large gatherings would also be prohibited. No more than two vehicles would be allowed.
Moore told Council that he decided to turn the property into a short-term rental rather than a long-term rental to “have a greater control on who we allow in the house.” Sites like AirBnB and VRBO have a vetting process, he said, and operators can get a better understanding of who is renting the house rather than an interview with a long-term rental applicant.
“As far as this property, that’s one of the first and hopefully many in the city of Elkton, and I look forward to working with you guys,” he said.
Three Gables Cottage and Jason Spart sought a permit for short-term rentals at 220 Water St.
“We feel like we’re already improving the value of the property by the improvements,” said Angela Eversole, the property owner.
She said she looked forward to enhancing Elkton’s business scene.
Elkton’s Planning Commission recommended approval of both requests.
