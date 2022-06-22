Elkton may not have a town manager, but it will have a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
At a meeting Monday, Elkton Town Council adopted the budget unanimously, but with the understanding that there would be amendments as the year goes on, according to Mayor Josh Gooden. Council later fired Town Manager Greg Lunsford following a closed session, Gooden said.
The first attempt to pass the budget failed on a 4-2 vote, Gooden said, with council members Randell Snow, Steve America, Jay Dean and Troy Eppard in opposition because they felt left out of the budget drafting process. Rick Workman and Heidi Zander voted to adopt the proposal.
The budget, which becomes effective July 1, is $11.3 million.
Included is a $433,000 repayment of wastewater loans, an additional bucket truck for the town’s public works department, another police officer and police vehicle and $200,000 to repave streets and build new sidewalks.
Lunsford has said that between $35,000 and $45,000 is allotted for a Freedom of Information Act officer for the town due to the “large number” of requests received by its clerk and designated FOIA officer, Denise Monger.
Elkton’s real estate tax rate will remain at 11 cents for every $100 of assessed value. The budget also fixes Elkton’s personal property tax rate at 46 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
Money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is not included in the budget. Lunsford previously said town officials propose using ARPA funding to relocate Elkton’s police department above the public works shop, which would cost $450,000.
Town officials also propose using $500,000 in ARPA funding for a stormwater project on Spotswood Avenue, and $100,000 for a two-year grant writer salary.
In other business, Elkton property owners will see a 4% increase in their sewer rates effective July 1. The current base rate for residential, commercial and industrial sewer will increase from $26.86 to $27.96.
The increase was approved unanimously by Town Council.
