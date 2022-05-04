ELKTON — A request to operate a short-term rental property got the green light from Elkton's Planning Commission Monday with the condition that it passes an inspection from the fire marshal.
Jeff Duby asked for a special-exception permit for a short-term rental at 224 W. Spotswood Trail. Duby wrote in his application that he would use the second floor of the Solace Studios building as a short-term rental for no more than four adults or one family.
The property would be managed by Duby, according to town documents. Duby said in his application that he has operated multiple Airbnbs, and has never had a noise complaint or police call for a single rental.
"Short-term rental properties bring wealthy tourists to the area who are coming to experience the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley or as an alternative to Massanutten Resort," Duby wrote in his application. "Many people prefer to stay in short term rentals as opposed to hotels for numerous reasons. Providing clean and safe housing in the immediate downtown of Elkton facilitates the growth of tourism in Elkton, and tourism revenue to restaurants and shops."
Duby wrote the short-term rental will be compatible with the businesses in the area, and no disturbance is anticipated to local residents.
Town Council will consider the request May 17.
In other business, commissioners set a public hearing for a special-exception request for public amusement at Countryside Market, 1285 North East Side Highway.
According to town documents, owner Imran Abdul Zaveri wrote in his application that the facility would offer a pinball machine, two pool tables, air hockey and a foosball table. It would be used for birthday parties, and foosball, cornhole and pool tournaments. It would serve beer and snack food in a fenced-in patio.
In other business, Elkton Town Council approved two expenses for maintenance and repairs at the Miller-Kite House, according to Mayor Josh Gooden.
Gooden said the work would be paid for by the Elkton Historical Society and reimbursed by the town. The Miller-Kite House was donated by a resident in the 1980s to form the historical society, and through the years, the society spearheaded maintenance and restoration of the pre-Civil War era house.
Gooden estimated about $5,500 for window repairs and about $750 for plaster work inside the building.
