Elkton is rich in history, making it for the town to have numerous locations registered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
During its third quarterly meeting, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved two preliminary information forms submitted by the town for consideration, including the Jennings House and Elkton Historic District. With unanimous approval, both applications will be added to the National Registry of Historic Places.
“Growing up in a construction family, I have always been intrigued by architecture, especially older homes,” Mayor Josh Gooden said. “These buildings tell stories of time periods gone by and offer a glimpse into the past for residents and visitors.”
Gooden said that throughout his childhood, he frequently asked his grandfather questions about different homes built by him or his great-grandfather in the town.
“The Jennings House is no different with its stately columns, bracket and trim work inside and outside,” he said.
Constructed likely in 1860, the Jennings House was first home to Dr. Simeon and Barbara Jennings before later being occupied by the Bear, Yancey and Flory families, according to the application. During the Civil War, the Jennings House served as a Confederate hospital and bore witness to Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s army marching to Swift Run.
The last family to live in the home was the Flory family, who opened the Bank of Elkton in 1908 and the Elk Lithia Building, later to be known as the 7UP Bottling Co. of Elkton.
In the mid-1900s, pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck and Co. purchased the home to be used as a clubhouse and space for visitors to stay while in the area. The company donated the home to the town in 1964, and it has remained under town ownership since.
“The town is only the third owner of the home since the town was incorporated in 1908,” Gooden said.
In the last 56 years, the Jennings House has been home to the town’s library, Town Council meeting room, Elkton Police Department, treasurer’s office, Community Development, Public Works and administrative offices.
Since 2016, the house has remained vacant due to deteriorating conditions and lack of upkeep and maintenance, according to the application. The town began working on plans to restore the home in April and once complete, town offices will move back in to the building and free space at the Elkton Area Community Center.
“My goal is to see this building preserved and showcased as the epicenter of the town of Elkton for future generations to enjoy,” Gooden said.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources also approved approximately 105 acres for the town’s historic district, which includes several homes constructed between 1860 and the 1960s.
According to the application, the Elkton Historic District is comprised of the town’s commercial district along Spotswood Trail and West Spotswood Trail, as well as surrounding residential areas along A and B streets and Henry, Warren and Ashby streets.
Demonstrating the district’s history and significance, the application states the town was known as Conrad’s Store prior to its formal incorporation as a town in 1908.
Before and after the Civil War, Conrad’s Store saw developments in industry with several mills and a tannery, and later a railroad that made the crossroads community ideal for additional industrial and commercial development.
“During the 1890s, Elkton became slated as one the Shenandoah Valley boom towns and in 1890 the Elkton Improvement Company was established,” according to the application. “The Elkton Improvement Company began to make plans for further residential, industrial and commercial development, some of which came to fruition, but just like many other boom towns, the vision of the Company was never fully realized, but their efforts, along with the railroad spurred further industrial and commercial development in Elkton.”
With the opening of Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National park in the early 1930s and Merck in 1941, the town saw an impact on future developments.
Gooden said he hopes in the coming weeks the town can do a deeper dive on some of the stories of other buildings within the proposed district.
