ELKTON – Greg Lunsford is returning to Elkton.
The Elkton Town Council voted to hire its former town manager, Greg Lunsford, at a meeting Tuesday. Lunsford was the town’s manager for just over two years, until he was fired on June 20, 2022.
Addressing council, Lunsford thanked council members for "having the confidence and faith in me to work for this great town once again."
"I know the past six months have been extremely difficult for Elkton and my family as well," he said. "I know the Town needs to heal and move forward in a healthy way for everyone. I make a promise to each one of you today that I will continue to work hard for everyone with no agenda other than the best outcome for this Town and the people who call it home and have chosen to invest their businesses and lives here."
Lunsford said his priorities as a town manager "have always been the welfare, safety and fulfilled potential of this community."
"It should be evident to every Town resident, business owner and visitor that we value safe and reliable infrastructure including water and electricity, safety provided by our esteemed police department, and sustainable opportunities for business investment and a good quality of life that includes community members respecting and caring for one another," he said.
He said Elkton has a history of "resilience and understanding that a shared purpose is far more powerful than what each person can achieve on their own."
"There will be differences of opinions, but common ground can always be found and I will work every day to find it," he said.
In July, Lunsford became Greene County’s director of water and sewer. He will start work with Elkton in February.
A statement announcing Lunsford’s rehiring said that town council received applications from 10 qualified candidates, “all of whom exhibited experience that would have been highly beneficial to the town.”
After a number of interviews and much discussion, it was unanimously agreed upon to rehire Lunsford, the statement said.
“Mr. Lunsford has extensive experience in all aspects of town management, as well as broad knowledge of the Town of Elkton with over two years previously on the job with the town from February 2020-June 20, 2022,” the statement said. “His involvement and previous work experience on the job with the town made him the most qualified candidate as our new town manager. It will be very easy for Greg to pick up where he left off and continue moving forward.
“Greg was also well respected by town employees and residents,” the statement continued. “More importantly, we appreciate Greg’s willingness to return and serve the Town of Elkton and his dedication to helping our Town heal and move forward.”
After the meeting, Lunsford told the Daily News-Record that he looked forward to completing some "much needed infrastructure projects" including the drinking water and wastewater projects.
He said he enjoyed working with Greene County, but that he loves the town of Elkton and that he's had "so much support since that day on June 20."
"I'm very happy to be back," he said.
(1) comment
It seems a bunch of clowns must have been in charge back when the guy was fired for reasons apparently never plainly articulated less than a year ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.