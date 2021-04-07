ELKTON — Elkton is gearing up to interview candidates for the first new public works director in seven years.
During Monday’s Town Council work session, Town Manager Greg Lunsford told council members that town staff is in the process of conducting interviews for two of four open positions — the public works director position and a police officer.
The other two positions are for a public works linesman electrician and a public works crew member.
Troy Shifflett, who served as the town’s public works director since May 2014, left the position on Jan. 26, Lunsford said.
An advertisement for the position first appeared in the Daily News-Record on Feb. 20 and ran for two weeks.
During a council meeting held on March 15, former mayor Wayne Printz claimed during the public comment period that Shifflett was fired.
Mayor Joshua Gooden declined to comment on Printz’s statement on March 16.
Lunsford also declined to comment on Printz’s statement on Tuesday.
During the work session, Lunsford said he was close to ending the search for the police officer and public works director position, and was hoping to conduct interviews for the positions on April 15.
“Hopefully, by the April council meeting we can announce new hires,” he said.
Monday’s work session was the first meeting in three months that the public was allowed to attend in person.
Council members discussed a variety of items, including adding a ClipperCreek’s HCS charging station for electric-powered vehicles.
Council member Steve America was absent.
Lunsford said the town had applied for a $10,000 grant with pharmaceutical company Merck to fund the charging stations, adding that “sooner or later, that need will come to Elkton.”
“It would be great to get that grant,” he said.
According to the meeting’s agenda packet posted on the town’s website, interest in electric vehicles is on the rise, with studies showing Americans having an increased desire to learn more about electric vehicles and how to own them.
The town could add a designated charging station, but ordinances likely need amendments to allow it.
Gooden said that if the town is awarded the grant, it will cover the cost of four charging stations.
Proposed locations for the charging stations include the Elkton Area Community Center, the Jennings House, the Elkton Community Library and the parking area beside the train caboose near McDonald’s.
