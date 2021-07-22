ELKTON — Elkton is facing another town employee vacancy, with the most recent being in the town’s treasurer’s office.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the town is gearing up to conduct interviews for the treasurer position after receiving 20 applications between June 24 and Monday.
Mayor Joshua Gooden said in an email that the former treasurer, Clairen Sipe, resigned on June 23. Sipe had been with the town since August 2004 and replaced Faye Vickers, who had been reassigned as a senior clerk at the time, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
Lunsford told council members during their meeting Monday he hopes to begin the interview process in the upcoming weeks.
Sipe’s departure marked the fourth vacant position in the last four months the town has had to fill, Gooden wrote in an email.
In April, the town was conducting interviews for a police officer and public works director, and had open positions for a public works linesman electrician and crew member.
The public works director position became vacant after Troy Shifflett left the job on Jan. 26. Shifflett had been with the town since May 2014.
The position was filled on April 14 when Town Council voted to promote Gaither Hurt, who had been serving as the town’s director of special projects.
