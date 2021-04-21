ELKTON — It’s been nearly a month since Elkton was named the newest Appalachian Trail Conservancy community, and Appalachian Trail hikers have made their fair share of visits to the town.
As Elkton sees higher foot traffic, the proposal to introduce a new lodging accommodation appears to have come at the right time.
On Monday, Town Council voted to schedule a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission to take up a special-exception permit request for a one-bedroom inn off Old Spotswood Trail.
The hearing was approved in a 4-2 vote, with council members Jay Dean and Steve America in opposition.
The request comes from Stephen and Leah Napotnik, who are seeking a permit for the Bridge House Inn located in the 15000 block of Old Spotswood Trail.
According to town staff, the Napotniks plan to remodel Elkton’s former ice house from the 1800s into a livable cottage.
The Bridge House Inn will be a one-bedroom accommodation with a full bath, kitchen, living room, cathedral ceiling, central heating and air, Wi-Fi and cable. The kitchen will be equipped with an induction cooktop, oven, fridge, freezer, microwave and bar.
A stay at the inn is projected to cost $79 a night, according to the staff report.
The inn can accommodate up to two guests.
The public hearing will be held on May 3 around 5:40 p.m. at the Elkton Area Community Center.
Council also approved setting a second public hearing on May 3 to amend the town code to allow a motel, motel court, motor hotel, lodge or inn as a special exception.
The hearing was approved unanimously.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included reappointing Roy Gene Davis to Planning Commission and tabling a request for an out-of-town water and sewer connection for Larry Lampe.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford updated council members on the town’s progress in hiring a police officer and filling several positions in the public works department.
On Friday, Lunsford announced the town conducted interviews for two police officer positions and a public works director on April 13, and all positions were filled.
Gaither Hurt, the town’s special projects director, was promoted to director of public works effective April 14. Hurt has worked with the town since 2008 and replaces Troy Shifflett, who left the position on Jan. 26.
Shifflett had served as the town’s public works director since May 2014.
Lunsford said in a press release that he was thrilled to promote Hurt to the position, adding that his “background, experience and work ethic make him a great fit to meet the requirements of this position.”
Lunsford also said the town hired Cory Brown as a part-time police officer and Timothy Luke Good as a full-time officer.
On Monday, Lunsford said both officers had experience working at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Both officers will start working in the next few weeks.
Also on Monday, council talked about a sign replacement at Riverside Park.
In July, the entrance sign for the former Stonewall Riverside Park was reported missing during the time council was considering changing the name to Riverside Park, which was later approved.
Lunsford said the sign was replaced recently with the park’s new name.
