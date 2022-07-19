ELKTON — Bob Holton is coming out of retirement.
At a meeting Monday, Elkton Town Council selected Holton, Bridgewater’s former longtime town superintendent, as interim town manager. Council members Jay Dean, Randell Snow, Rick Workman and Troy Eppard voted to appoint Holton. Steve America was absent.
Holton became Bridgewater’s town superintendent in 1973 and served in the role until January 2016, when he moved into a combined assistant superintendent and director of public works position with the town. The move was part of a transition plan that named former Bridgewater Town Attorney Jay Litten as town manager.
Holton formally retired from the town of Bridgewater in January 2020.
“We are going to be getting a good one,” Dean said.
Elkton’s town manager position had been vacant since June 20, when council fired Greg Lunsford. Lunsford had been on the job for two years.
In a letter to Mayor Josh Gooden, Holton said the situation intrigued him.
“I’d welcome the chance to help you and the Council bring Elkton up to where it could be,” Holton wrote. “I drive through [your] community often and always think of the potential it has. I’d like to be a part of it if you think I can help.”
Elkton Town Council also unanimously appointed David S. Smith to fill a vacant council seat left by Heidi Zander, who resigned June 21. Zander opposed Lunsford’s termination and resigned as a direct result.
A lifelong Elkton resident, Smith is a platemaker and safety team member at Lakeside Book Co. in Harrisonburg. He said he began coming to Town Council meetings about two years ago, became interested in local government and town proceedings, and began writing articles for the Valley Trail, Elkton’s community newspaper.
On Monday, Smith said his goals would be to get residents involved, get information out to the public and “do what I can to help out the citizens of Elkton.”
Smith is also a member of Elkton’s Cemetery Advisory Commission.
In addition to Smith, Louis Heidel, Virginia Fulginiti and J. Alex Roach were considered by council to fill the vacant term, which expires Dec. 31. Smith and Fulginiti have announced their candidacies for the Elkton Town Council election in November.
In other business, council voted to temporarily disband the town’s leadership team, composed of department heads who met weekly. In the meantime, council committee chairpersons will oversee day-to-day operations of those functions. Dean, Snow and Eppard voted to disband the team, which hadn’t met for the past month and a half, while Workman opposed the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.