During a reorganization meeting Monday, Elkton Town Council met in person and virtually to discuss several changes to council’s operations, including its meeting schedule.
Town Council typically meets on Mondays twice a month, once for a workshop and once for a regular meeting.
With a fresh start in 2021, council proposed moving its meetings to Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
“Mondays are just the hardest days,” Town Manager Greg Lunsford said.
While the town has held meetings on Mondays for several years, council member Heidi Zander said fellow council members need to consider the stress on town staff to be prepared for meetings on Mondays.
Zander proposed the town hold meetings on a day other than Monday for a three-month trial period to test its practicality.
With the next meeting slated for Jan. 19, council members agreed to table the discussion for the time being.
Other items on the agenda included appointing a council member to serve as vice mayor and approving committee appointments.
With three votes in favor, Randell Snow will serve as the town’s vice mayor in the absence of Mayor Joshua Gooden.
For committee appointments, Gooden said the town worked to have each council member serve on a committee that fits their interests. Each member will serve as chair for one committee and serve on two other committees.
Newly elected council member Jessy Moubray will chair the Special Projects and Economic Development Committee, while also serving on the Community Center and Recreation Committee and Personnel Committee.
Troy Eppard, who was also elected to council in November, will chair the Personnel Committee. Eppard is also a member of the Public Safety Committee and Community Center and Recreation Committee.
Snow will chair the Finance Committee and work on the Public Utilities and Special Projects committees.
Council member Steve America will chair the Public Safety Committee, while Jay Dean will chair the Public Utilities Committee and Zander the Community Center and Recreation Committee.
Committee meetings are also subject to change. Council will continue to meet virtually until further notice.
