ELKTON — Elkton Town Council will consider adopting new rules on how people can address council during public hearings and comment periods.
Town Attorney Nathan Miller presented draft recommendations during a work session Monday.
The rules, which will be voted on during council’s Aug. 16 meeting, address how comments should be presented and what comments will be deemed inappropriate.
“We need to change the tone of the meetings,” Miller said.
During Monday’s work session, Miller said changes to public comment rules were being presented to ensure Town Council’s time is being used effectively.
Miller was directed to draft changes to the rules after council met on July 19, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said. Lunsford said it became apparent after the meeting it was time to review the town’s policy on public comments.
“Unfortunately, we have experienced one single resident who repeats negative comments at most Town Council meetings,” Lunsford said. “All municipalities have contentious council meetings from time to time, but when one person consistently creates a toxic environment, we have a responsibility to our residents to control it. There should be a basic expectation that we create an enjoyable, cordial environment for the citizens who attend our council meetings. It isn’t a forum for a campaign speech.”
Former mayor Wayne Printz was the only person to provide comments during the July 19 meeting and directed comments toward the departure of Treasurer Clairen Sipe. Sipe resigned on June 23.
“The new rules will ensure that a town resident cannot repeat the same comments at multiple Town Council meetings,” Lunsford said.
According to draft recommendations, the period of time when council is in session is described as being “important, valuable and limited.”
“Comments need to be brief and to the point,” Miller said.
Individuals who want to make comments during public hearings will still have three minutes to do so, unless the mayor grants additional time, according to draft recommendations. Miller said the mayor should grant additional time to speakers “selectively” to ensure extensions are provided fairly and equally to those speaking in favor or against an issue.
If an organization or group of people wants to comment on an issue, the proposed rules state a spokesperson may be named to present a position.
Personal attacks on individuals or making political speeches, threats of political action or promoting a private venture will not be permitted during public hearings, according to draft recommendations.
During public comment periods, which are included during regular Town Council meetings, speakers will not be allowed to voice complaints against town employees. All complaints must be submitted during normal business hours to the town manager for appropriate action.
Miller said remarks must be directed toward the mayor and council members. Comments on nonagenda items will not be accepted. If a speaker wants to address a nonagenda item, written comments will be accepted 48 hours prior to a scheduled meeting.
With the new rules, Lunsford said the biggest changes are public comments will be limited to agenda items unless prior approval is granted.
“These changes will not impact general public comments made by residents that choose to attend meetings and voice concerns related to items on the agenda that council will be reviewing,” he said.
