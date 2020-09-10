Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden has called for a special Town Council meeting on Monday to discuss several items of interest, including the renaming of Stonewall Riverside Park.
The park’s name was first brought up in July, but was removed from the agenda before council members held their meeting due to more time being needed to review the request to change the name.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said no action will be taken on the name change, but there would be discussion.
The request for the renaming came from Merck and Co., which donated land for the park and operates a manufacturing site south of the town. Stonewall Riverside Park is a separate park from Stonewall Memorial Park, which is also in Elkton.
“[Merck] requested that we either remove the name Stonewall or remove any reference to Merck in association with this park,” Lunsford said.
The park has a covered shelter called the Merck Shelter and the entrance sign stated the park was donated by Merck on behalf of the employees of the Stonewall Plant.
In 1941, the Merck plant had been called the Stonewall Plant, which is likely how the park got the name Stonewall, according to a previous interview with Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller-Kite Museum in Elkton. The museum is housed in a building used as headquarters by Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson during the Valley Campaign of the Civil War.
It is unclear when the Stonewall name was dropped from the plant’s title.
When the town announced it would be discussing the name change in July, the park's entrance sign was reported missing to David Harris, Elkton’s police chief, a few days later.
Lunsford said the sign has not been located since being reported missing.
Other items to be discussed Monday include offering rental space at Elkton Area Community Center and recommending funding for a large mural in the downtown area.
Currently, the police department, town manager and clerk of council have been using the rental space at EACC until renovations at the Jennings House Town Hall are completed. Once the project is finished in a few months, those departments will be able to move back into the Jennings House, leaving the space available.
Lunsford said Town Council will discuss its options for renting the space out to a private organization versus keeping the space for town use.
For the proposed mural, Lunsford said the only discussion to be held on Monday is a recommendation to table the discussion until a later date.
“There will be no additional discussion on this at this time,” he said.
