Solar has become a hot topic in the last several years, and now discussion has hit the town of Elkton.
During Monday's Town Council work session, council members discussed forming a new committee to study the use of solar energy in Elkton.
Prior to the meeting, Mayor Joshua Gooden said that for the last few weeks, the town’s public utilities committee had numerous discussions about solar energy and the need to further research how it can serve the town.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said during Monday’s meeting that it was suggested a committee be formed to explore solar and bring experts in the field to discuss it.
“The committee will explore whether solar installation at one or multiple locations in town is financially viable,” Lunsford said in an email Tuesday. “There are options to lease solar panels or buy them along with numerous financing opportunities.”
Lunsford said the town is essentially starting at “ground zero,” adding that it will take time to study solar comprehensively to ensure the committee can make a responsible recommendation to council.
The newly created ad hoc committee will explore only the use of solar, Lunsford said.
Committee members include council members Jay Dean and Randell Snow, Lunsford and Gaither Hurt, interim public works director.
Gooden said the committee will look into ways current town facilities can use solar and gauge its feasibility. It will also look into whether net metering for residents who want to use solar is a possibility.
Town facilities that the committee will look into for solar use are the Elkton Area Community Center, the town’s wastewater plant and electric substation.
Lunsford said the town may look into other locations when the committee is further along with its research.
The committee will be separate from Rockingham County’s solar committee, which was formed late last year.
Gooden said the town’s committee will be different since the ad hoc committee isn’t “really looking at land use or the large-scale ones that have been proposed in the county.”
Lunsford said the town has a “lot to learn and study” before recommendations can be made to Town Council on the future of solar in Elkton.
