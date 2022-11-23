ELKTON — Elkton taxpayers may have some extra time to pay their bills.
At a meeting Monday, Town Council completed a first reading to change the due date for all property taxes from Dec. 5 to Feb. 5. Council scheduled a special meeting next week to vote to adopt the change.
Town Treasurer Donna Curry recommended council amend the deadline.
“I feel that it would be in the town’s best interest to change the tax deadline from Dec. 5 to Feb. 5, respectively, in order to allow my staff to thoroughly review the tax data before the bills are sent to our citizens,” she said. “This will also benefit our residents as they will not have to pay taxes to both the county and town right before the holidays.
“The town finances are in excellent shape, and I’ve no doubt that delaying taxes two months will not adversely affect our financial position,” she continued.
Town Attorney Nathan Miller said two readings are required to adopt any ordinance amendment.
The special meeting on Monday will also have discussion on the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Council also held a public hearing Monday on a proposed 4% increase to water user rates. No action was taken on that proposal.
During the public hearing, resident Wayne Printz asked council to not raise the rate, and said the town should control spending and watch how it is spending money.
“Only raise rates as a last resort,” he said.
In other business, council also voted to advertise to hire a town manager. Elkton has been without a town manager since July 28, when retired longtime Bridgewater superintendent Bob Holton withdrew from an interim position in Elkton.
During public comment, resident Carolyn Merica said she supported council advertising to hire a town manager.
“The town should be managed by a town manager,” she said. “We need a town manager that has the proper educational background and experience working in municipal government. We need a town manager that has knowledge in the legal aspects, proper protocols, and the ins and outs of running a town day-to-day operations.”
Council also approved a permit for short-term rentals at 210 Lee Ave. The applicant, Bonnie Young, wrote in town documents that the property would be managed by a short-term rental company employing local residents who will oversee the property’s management.
“I am excited and look forward to being an active member of the growing community and supporter of the local economy,” she wrote.
Council also approved a permit for Shenandoah Mobile LLC to remove its telecommunication tower at 220 Shenandoah Ave. and build a new tower at the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company’s activity center, south of town, off of Ore Wash Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.