By the next Town Council meeting, Elkton is expected to have found a new town manager after Kimberly Alexander left the post in December.
On Friday, Town Council held a special meeting to discuss hiring a town manager, but due to council members Steve America and Jay Dean being absent, a vote was not taken, said Mayor Josh Gooden.
“We are hoping to have an answer by the end of the week,” Gooden said.
Since the position became open, the town received 11 applications. After reviewing the applications, council narrowed it down to five candidates.
“I think even some of the council members have mentioned it was the strongest pool of candidates we have seen,” Gooden said.
Town Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m., with the possibility of voting to hire a town manager on the agenda.
Prior to hiring Alexander to fill the seat, council received 46 applications before narrowing the pool to eight and then choosing her.
Alexander started the job in April, replacing Kevin Whitfield, who resigned before being fired by council in February 2016. She was the town’s eighth town manager since 2001.
Whitfield replaced Kevin Fauber, who stepped down under pressure from council in September 2013. Fauber served for two years before resigning.
In January 2014, Whitfield said he believed he would be able to maintain a good working relationship with council and provide the longevity needed to address some of the town’s long-standing issues, such as debt load.
When he resigned two years later, former Mayor Wayne Printz volunteered to fill the position.
It is still unclear whether Alexander voluntarily stepped down or if council forced her resignation. Alexander said in a prior interview that she did not submit a resignation letter.
Gooden said in a previous interview that although Alexander didn’t work out long term like he and council had hoped, he is confident that the next manager will provide long-term service to the town “and work to implement and build upon the goals of the council.”
One thing council has all agreed on is the qualifications needed for the position.
“We [have] stressed the importance of prior service at the executive level within a local government organization or supplemented years of service with a degree in business or public administration,” Gooden said.
