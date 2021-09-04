For 11 years, Elkton has honored the lives of those who were killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks through an annual remembrance service.
The attacks killed almost 3,000 people, including many firefighters, police officers and rescue crew members.
The remembrance service will continue in 2021, but with a heightened sense of importance for the 20th anniversary.
“It’s important now more than ever for community members to provide support to our first responders who are constantly laying their lives on the line to serve our communities,” said Mayor Joshua Gooden. “Remembering the sacrifices made 20 years ago shows us all how quickly things can change in an instant.”
On Sept. 11, 2021, residents from across Rockingham County will gather at Stonewall Memorial Park to take part in the remembrance service and hear from local first responders who were present during the attacks.
The park is home to the town’s First Responders Memorial, which was unveiled in 2010. It includes an I-beam that came from the World Trade Center. The beam is supported by two metal cylinders reminiscent of the twin towers that fell that day.
The entire structure is surrounded by a pentagon shape, which evokes images of the Department of Defense building of the same name that was also attacked on 9/11.
Gooden said Donna Moubray and former town council member Rick Workman were instrumental in the construction of the memorial, adding that a committee of residents, first responders, town leaders and staff members from Elkton Middle School assisted with the design.
The 12th annual 9/11 Remembrance Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 and feature testimony from Eric Ryner and former New York Police Department first responder Edward Foley on their experience from Sept. 11, 2001.
Gooden said following the testimony, town staff will participate in the reading of 50 names of individuals who lost their lives on 9/11 as part of the first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America taking place in 60 localities across the United States.
Following the name reading, the town will raise a 9/11 Flag of Honor featuring the names of those killed.
In a press release, the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America event will be the “largest national coordinated 9/11 day project in America.”
Gooden said the town’s remembrance service is “special for so many in our community who have friends, family or who personally responded to calls on 9/11 either in New York or at the Pentagon.”
Prior to the 20th anniversary service, Dean Tills will share his personal experience from 9/11 during a presentation at the Elkton Area Community Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Tills is a retired member of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue who was a lead structural engineer responsible for the safety of rescue workers at the Pentagon.
Additional information on the presentation and the 9/11 remembrance service can be found on the town’s Facebook page.
