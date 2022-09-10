The town of Elkton will hold its annual 9/11 remembrance service Sunday at 10 a.m. at the First Responders Memorial in Stonewall Memorial Park.
It will be the town’s 13th year remembering the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which killed almost 3,000 people.
The service will feature testimony from retired Lt. Col. Jeff Juhnke and his wife, Jenny, on their experience on the day of Sept. 11, 2001.
Elkton’s First Responders Memorial was unveiled in 2010 and includes an I-beam from the World Trade Center. The beam is supported by two metal cylinders that resemble the twin towers.
For the second year, Elkton has been selected to participate in the Flag of Honor Across America program, which selects 75 communities nationwide to read names of people who died during the attacks.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden, council member Rick Workman, police officer Craig Lam, and Elkton residents Dee Martin and Megan Davidson will read the names of 65 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11 during Sunday’s event.
The eight children killed on 9/11 will also be remembered Sunday, according to a press release.
Following the reading of names, the town will raise a 9/11 Flag of Honor featuring the names of those killed.
Josh Davidson will provide special music, and the Rev. James Martin will give an invocation.
Stonewall Memorial Park is located at 197 N. Terrace Ave. in Elkton.
