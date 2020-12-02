May some traditions never be forgotten, especially in 2020.
For the last several years, the spirit of Christmas has touched every inch of Elkton through the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and numerous holiday events.
Keeping the holiday spirit alive, the town has been working on ways to spread joy this season as safely as possible, even if it means making last-minute changes to anticipated gatherings.
“Even though the tree lighting will look a little different this year than years past, our hope is to keep the tradition alive with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree to kick off the Christmas and holiday season in Elkton,” said Mayor Joshua Gooden.
Started by the Elkton Women’s Club more than 35 years ago, the annual tree lighting serves as a space where children of all ages can meet with Santa Claus while parents sip on hot chocolate and admire the illuminated Christmas tree.
“It’s a longstanding tradition,” Town Manager Greg Lunsford said.
To keep the tradition going, Lunsford said town staff are still working on finalizing the details as the latest COVID-19 restrictions set by Gov. Ralph Northam remain in effect and impact the ceremony.
On Nov. 13, Northam announced new statewide measures to contain COVID-19, including reducing limits on public and private gatherings at indoor and outdoor settings from 250 people to 25.
With the tree lighting typically receiving a large crowd, Lunsford said Tuesday there was still a chance the event could be changed into a drive-thru to avoid a crowd.
“Everyone has had a tough year and we want to continue on those traditions, but we need to keep everyone safe,” he said. “It’s tough.”
As part of the tree lighting, the town has also continued the tradition of allowing community members to purchase “Love Bows” in honor or in memory of family and friends.
Bows can be purchased for $3 or two for $5, Lunsford said. As of Tuesday, more than 40 bows had been sold.
The town also has scheduled its annual Christmas parade to be held on Saturday, but with modifications.
Lunsford said those who are on floats during the parade will no longer be able to hand out candy to observers. There have also been fewer float entries this year.
While town staff would like to hold the events as planned, changes could be made at the last minute. Any changes will be posted on the town’s Facebook page and website.
Other neighboring towns are also modifying annual holiday events in response to the pandemic.
Grottoes is hosting a virtual tree lighting ceremony Sunday around 5 p.m. that can be viewed on the town’s Facebook page and website.
In September, organizers of the Timberville Christmas Village announced the cancellation of its third season.
Natalie Sherlock, a Town Council member and Christmas Village planner, said in a previous interview that the decision behind canceling the village was to protect the community and potential visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.