It wouldn’t be the fall season without neighboring towns hosting festivals throughout the month of October. And if the COVID-19 pandemic has proven anything, it’s that there is no shortage of creativity to make something work.
For its 34th year, Elkton’s annual Autumn Days Arts and Crafts Festival will be transformed into an Autumn Days of October event that will be held every weekend in October, according to Mayor Joshua Gooden.
By hosting the festival multiple weekends, it will cater to a smaller crowd and allow for vendors to space out throughout the downtown area.
Gooden said the decision to alter the festival started in September, when the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, or EPIC, met and made the decision to cancel the arts and crafts festival that typically sees a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people.
EPIC hosts the annual event to raise funds for community events and beautification projects.
Gooden said since that decision was made on Sept. 1, EPIC members have been working to coordinate a smaller scale festival atmosphere, while still promoting the downtown business community.
“Once the decision was made on the larger event, we shifted gears immediately to hosting the smaller weekend events similar to the Elkton Downtown Marketplace event that took place last December, where 17 vendors filled four downtown Elkton storefronts to create a more vibrant community,” Gooden said. “The third weekend in October is usually one of the largest weekends for sales for some of our businesses and we knew that we were going to plan something to ensure that customers were able to still get a taste of downtown Elkton charm without all the crowds.”
Starting Saturday, the downtown area will be transformed to allow 10 to 15 vendors to promote their business in a safe environment. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend until Oct. 31.
Vendors participating in the festival’s first weekend include Karen Hensley, Nathaniel Williamson, Vickie Coleman, Carol Coffey, Melissa Painter, Ashley Snipes, Ava Collins and Tracie Carbaugh. Gooden said an additional two to three food vendors will be set up each weekend.
The primary locations for the vendors will be near the Appalachian Trail Outfitters, the parking area of Kimbo Designs Creative Studio and the gravel parking lot across from Elkton Town Hall.
“EPIC understands that the safety of Elkton residents is a first priority. We also felt that small businesses and our vendors depend on events like this to help support them and their families,” Gooden said. “We hope that by hosting various smaller weekends, we will be able to accomplish supporting our businesses while also keeping the community safe.”
For those planning on attending, Gooden said visitors are asked to maintain social distancing when stopping by various vendors and shops.
“The event will look much different than the last 33 years, but we are hopeful that it will be successful in supporting the businesses and vendors in our small community,” he said.
Gooden said EPIC will host the annual Autumn Days Cruise-In on Oct. 18 from 2-5 p.m. at West Spotswood Avenue.
