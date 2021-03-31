For the first time in three months, the public will be allowed to attend an Elkton Town Council meeting in person starting Monday.
Council members reverted to hosting meetings virtually in January due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. Meetings were held at the Elkton Area Community Center, but in-person attendance was not allowed.
COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trend since January, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health. On Wednesday, Rockingham County reported an increase of seven new cases and a seven-day average of eight cases.
On Monday, council members will meet for a work session to discuss several items, including the proposed fiscal year 2021-21 budget, electric vehicle charging stations and cost increases for the Stuart Avenue sidewalk extension project.
The meeting will be held at the Elkton Area Community Center. All attendees will have their temperatures checked before entering the building and social distancing must be maintained. Visitors are required to wear a mask while in the building unless prohibited by a medical condition, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The first item of business will be appointing Kim Shifflett as the town’s Police FOIA Officer. Shifflett serves as the police department’s administrative assistant and will handle Freedom of Information Act requests received by the police department.
Town Council will also discuss estimated changes to the North Stuart Avenue sidewalk extension project, which is projected to be more than previously discussed in 2019.
According to the meeting’s agenda packet, the administration cost was estimated to be $15,000 in 2019. The town was notified by the Virginia Department of Transportation that the estimate was changed to $35,000 for administration costs.
The estimate for construction costs also increased from $18,000 to $45,000 — a difference of $27,000.
Town staff said VDOT proposed removing the environmental review cost in order to eliminate $12,500 from the estimate. The removal will bring total overages to $34,500.
For the electric vehicle discussion, the town is exploring adding a ClipperCreek’s HCS charging station to service electric-powered vehicles.
According to the meeting’s agenda packet, interest in electric vehicles are on the rise with studies showing American’s having an increased interest to learn more about electric vehicles and how to own them.
The town could add a designated charging station, but ordinances are likely to need amendments to allow the stations.
The town will also discuss the possibility of leasing town-owned land for the development of a Shentel network cell tower behind the EACC.
According to an email sent from Timothy Stark, director of site development for United Site Development LLC, the cell tower is likely to be 199 feet tall or less, with no lights. The tower will be owned and constructed by Shentel.
Elkton’s work session will begin at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.