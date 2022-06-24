After being closed to the public for most of this week, the Elkton Town Hall will reopen today, and the Elkton Area Community Center will reopen Monday, according to Mayor Josh Gooden.
“After chatting with all the department heads, they were all comfortable with Friday and Monday opening dates,” Gooden said.
Gooden decided to close both buildings in response to Town Council firing Greg Lunsford as town manager on Monday. After a closed session discussion, Town Council voted 4-2 to terminate Lunsford.
Council members Randell Snow, Jay Dean, Steve America and Troy Eppard voted to fire Lunsford. Rick Workman and Heidi Zander, who has since resigned, voted to keep Lunsford.
Gooden said Lunsford’s firing set the town back 30 years.
The buildings’ closure was to allow employees to process Lunsford’s termination, Gooden said previously. At that time, he said employee morale was at an all-time low.
Eppard has since conveyed his disapproval of closing the facilities, saying in a statement that it is his responsibility and commitment to protect the best interests of the town and all its employees and residents, not just the ones that are friends with Gooden.
“From essentially shutting down our Town due to [Gooden’s] inability to accept the decision of the Council, to restricting the ability for all citizens to respond to information provided on Town social media accounts, Mayor Gooden has demonstrated his inability to work with Council and his refusal to hear the voice of all of our citizens,” Eppard said in his statement, emailed to the Daily News-Record on Wednesday night. “It has been disappointing to learn Mayor Goodens commitment to an agenda rather than the greater good for all of our community.”
On Thursday, Gooden said he had no response to Eppard’s statements, but said he’s lived in Elkton his entire life, loves the town and wants to make it the best that it can be.
“I’m in it to serve my hometown and my community and have no hidden agendas,” Gooden said.
Workman told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday that while there were other factors involved, he believed Lunsford’s termination was prompted by staff moving the pool tables at the town’s community center, following allegations of misconduct by some regular pool players.
Elkton Town Council will have a special meeting tonight at the council chambers in the community center. Gooden, who called the meeting, said it will be in closed session to discuss the vacancy of the town manager position.
Gooden said he does not anticipate any action being taken.
In a Thursday interview, Gooden reiterated that he has been overwhelmed with support from other local leaders in the community.
“There definitely is a special bond among elected officials throughout our community, that I’d say is second to none,” Gooden said.
