Friday’s special Elkton Town Council meeting was canceled.
Mayor Josh Gooden, who called the meeting, said it was canceled because it was unclear if there would be a quorum. A quorum is the minimum number of members needed to make the council’s proceedings valid.
Gooden also said Friday that town officials are still gathering information on how to proceed without a town manager.
Council still has not named an interim or permanent replacement for Greg Lunsford, who it fired Monday.
Friday’s meeting was the second one called, and later canceled, this week. Council members Randell Snow and Steve America called a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to address the opening and closing of the Town Hall and community center, after they were shuttered by Gooden in response to Lunsford’s firing.
On Monday, Elkton Town Council voted 4-2 to fire Lunsford after a discussion in closed session. Snow, America, Jay Dean and Troy Eppard voted to terminate Lunsford, while Rick Workman and Heidi Zander voted to keep Lunsford.
Zander has since resigned from her post effective immediately. She was set to resign July 31 due to moving out of the area. Gooden said Zander stepping down now was a direct result of Lunsford’s termination.
In a statement Wednesday, Eppard expressed disapproval of Gooden’s decision to close the facilities. As a council member, Eppard said his responsibility is to protect the best interests of the town and all of its residents and employees.
”From essentially shutting down our Town due to his inability to accept the decision of the Council, to restricting the ability for all citizens to respond to information provided on Town social media accounts, Mayor Gooden has demonstrated his inability to work with Council and his refusal to hear the voice of all of our citizens,” the statement said. “It has been disappointing to learn Mayor Goodens [sic] commitment to an agenda rather than the greater good for all of our community.”
Workman said Tuesday that while there were other factors involved during council’s consideration to fire Lunsford, Workman believed the relocation of pool tables at the Elkton Area Community Center prompted the town manager’s abrupt dismissal. The pool tables were moved by staff on May 15 following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment.
During Elkton Town Council meetings in May, people spoke out in both support and dismay of staff’s decision to move the tables. Critics said the move was unnecessary, and was made without transparency. Supporters said it was the right thing to do after witnessing inappropriate comments to patrons using exercise areas near the pool tables.
At that time, Lunsford stood by staff’s decision to move the tables, saying, ”management felt that the new location was more appropriate.” He declined further comment.
In response, an online petition was since created to relocate the pool tables back to its original location, the large, open-air room of the facility.
Elkton Town Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is July 18.
