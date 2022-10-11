ELKTON — Elkton officials continue to keep a close eye on the town’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Town Council adopted the $11.3 million budget in June, but with the understanding that changes could be made to it throughout the fiscal year. The fiscal year began on July 1.
On Monday, council voted to schedule a public hearing in November for a proposed 4% water rate increase, which would result in about $16,000 in additional revenue based on the current number of customers.
Council members also directed Donna Curry, town treasurer, to research the possibility of a grocery tax in hopes that such a levy would offset other taxes paid solely by Elkton residents, such as the real estate tax.
Council member Troy Eppard noted said that while the idea may sound unpopular, it may provide a needed revenue source to the town by capitalizing on tourists at Massanutten Resort who shop for groceries in Elkton.
Other localities similar to Elkton’s size impose a grocery tax, Eppard said, and such a revenue stream would help the town to maintain its infrastructure as it continues to grow. Improvements to some of the town’s infrastructure are necessary, he said.
“This can, if you tried to kick it down the road, you’d break your foot,” Eppard said.
Elkton’s finance committee also proposed assessing an administrative fee for vendor services at apartment complexes where trash is overflowing. Currently, the town pays for any overflow, and it is not passed along to the apartment owner or its residents.
Council would need to schedule a public hearing to pursue assessing the fee, and no action was taken Monday.
Council also voted to continue to charge its $20 vehicle license fee.
Budget Overview
Council member Randell Snow said the budget has about $11.4 million in revenue and $11.3 million in expenditures. He recommended putting the remaining $98,000 into a contingency fund to be used for unplanned expenses.
The budget includes improvements to equipment at the Elkton Area Community Center. Elkton’s finance committee recommended the budget remove a $40,000 adult fitness park and climbing wall for kids, and replace the expense with $25,000 light poles at Blue Sox field, $2,500 for six primitive campsites at Riverside Park, $10,000 to replace gymnastics mats and $2,500 for unanticipated expenses for parks and recreation.
Curry said the total funds authorized from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act is just more than $1.4 million, leaving an available balance of $20,281.
She said she would follow up on needed surveillance and technology upgrades at the community center.
Council has spent $45,100 of its 2022 ARPA funding on equipment at its police department, and earmarked $800,000 to its drinking water project, totaling $1.6 million. The finance committee has discussed possibly receiving a grant for the drinking water project, eliminating the need to use ARPA funds, but determined that council should leave funds earmarked until a grant decision is made.
Mayor Josh Gooden said council had also moved forward with $30,000 in architectural fees for a proposed pavilion.
Curry said council could consider using ARPA funding to renovate part of the current public works shop for the police department’s use, a walking track at Stonewall Park, and the installation of a stormwater system from the downtown triangle to the proposed farmers market and pavilion lot.
But not all projects could be funded with ARPA money, Curry said.
“It’s a decision of what you want to do, and how to spend the money,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.