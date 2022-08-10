Elkton Town Council's Finance Committee will meet later this week.
According to the meeting notice, the committee will meet Friday at 1 p.m. in the council chambers at the Elkton Area Community Center.
Elkton Town Council adopted the town's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year June 20, but with the understanding that adjustments would be made throughout the year.
The community center's address is 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton.
— Staff Report
