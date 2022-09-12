A Rockingham County General District Court judge found Randell Snow, an Elkton Town Council member, not guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery on Monday.
Jilliyn Rae-Anne Monger, who was an employee of the Elkton Area Community Center, accused Snow of grabbing her face mask and touching her during her work shift on Jan. 28. She filed a complaint with a magistrate on June 23.
"Five people have testified, and only one testified that any contact was made," said Tracy Evans, Snow's attorney, in court Monday. "And that's the complainant, Ms. Monger."
Monger alleged that during her shift on Jan. 28, she, co-worker JoAnn Foltz, community center director Samantha Brown and Elkton's recreation director, Diane Johnson, were discussing an article in the day's Daily News-Record that featured the community center.
Brown showed Snow the article, Monger said, and she testified that Snow got mad when he saw the article, because his Trump hat wasn't depicted properly. Monger said Snow told her she needed to take her mask off, and twice attempted to grab her mask.
But Snow said in court that he was not mad about the newspaper article, and couldn't remember exactly what he told her about her mask. He said he considered Monger a friend, and he was just joking with her.
"I'm a kidder," Snow said.
When asked bluntly by Evans if he touched Monger, Snow said he "did not."
Foltz said Snow asked Monger, "What's this?" and pointed to her face mask, and Monger jerked her head back. Snow never touched Monger, Foltz said.
"Personally, I didn't think it was a big deal," she said.
Johnson testified that she was headed back to her office when the incident occurred, and she didn't see the second reach, although she said she wasn't paying too much attention.
It did not appear that anyone was touched or assaulted, Johnson said, nor did it appear to be aggressive. Instead, it appeared to be done jokingly, she said.
Both parties showed camera footage from the incident, which Evans said was different from Monger's testimony. Monger said that on the second attempt, Snow tried to grab her mask in a downward motion. But the video, Evans said, showed Snow swiping sideways at her face, and not making contact.
Brown -- who is on personal leave from her job in Elkton -- said in court that after the second attempt, she told Snow to stop. Snow then backed up and threw his hands in the air, she said. An incident report was filed, Brown said, and the town manager at the time, Greg Lunsford, was notified, "as I do for all incidents," Brown said.
When asked by Evans, Brown said, "I could not clearly say there was contact."
Monger testified that she was "offended" and "in a state of shock" when the incident took place. At first, she just wanted Snow to apologize, which he never did, she said. She also wanted the Elkton Town Council to reprimand Snow, she said, which also did not happen.
"It was right for me to take action for myself, because no one else had," she said.
Snow said Lunsford tried to get him to apologize to Monger, but he didn't because he did nothing wrong. Snow was "6 inches" away from her face and didn't touch her, he said.
Monger also wrote a letter to the Elkton Town Council in February detailing the incident from her perspective. Judge Kenneth Alger said the letter "was very damaging" to Monger's case.
Evans cited an excerpt from the document, where Monger wrote: "By definition, yes, I was assaulted, do I feel as though I was assaulted no."
Monger said she wrote that because she originally wanted to put the issue to rest.
"It was very stressful," she said.
Evans also questioned Monger's motive to wait six months before filing the criminal complaint with a magistrate. He asked if Lunsford's firing, which happened three days prior to the filing, contributed to her seeking the charge. Monger said no one convinced her to go to the magistrate, and her relationship with Lunsford was only that he was her boss.
She said she didn't seek the charge immediately because she wanted to give herself time to think and process what happened. She also said she wanted to allow time for the town of Elkton to take its own disciplinary action.
But by her own admission, Monger wrote that the incident, when seen on the video, seemed worse than what it really was, Evans said. The evidence does not find Snow to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he said.
"Her testimony is inconsistent," Evans said.
Alger said Monday's trial was a "very difficult case," and took a closer look at the video before his ruling. He said the defense witnesses, Johnson and Foltz, may have been biased because they were friends with Snow, but also questioned Monger's letter to the Town Council and decision to wait six months before filing a complaint.
He also said her demeanor in the video didn't change after the incident, and it appeared to be a "joke that's gone too far."
With all factors considered, Alger found Snow not guilty, but advised him to "not touch anyone."
