The Elkton Town Council has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 3 p.m.
According to the meeting notice, council will consider Donna Curry's resignation as the town's assistant zoning administrator.
Council appointed Curry, the town's treasurer, as its assistant zoning administrator at a meeting Aug. 15. The position was established because Elkton's director of community development, Delores Hammer, is on leave.
Curry will remain in her post as Elkton's treasurer.
Council will then consider appointing Dan Talbot as assistant zoning administrator, according to the meeting notice. Talbot is the chair of Elkton's Planning Commission.
Council will then hold a discussion regarding "administrative support for recreation/community center," according to the meeting notice.
A closed session is also on the agenda for council to consult with legal counsel.
Elkton Town Council meets in the council chambers at 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton.
