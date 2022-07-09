Elkton Town Council has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday at 8 p.m.
According to the meeting notice, council will enter closed session for legal and personnel matters.
Then, council members will consider filling Heidi Zander's seat. Zander resigned June 21.
Council will also consider hiring an interim town manager after it fired its previous town manager, Greg Lunsford, on June 20.
Town Council has called several special meetings since Lunsford was fired.
— Staff Report
