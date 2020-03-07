ELKTON — Greg Lunsford may be fairly new to working in the Valley, but he has planted his roots after being hired as the new Elkton town manager.
During the February town council meeting, council members voted to hire Lunsford, 51, to fill the vacant town manager position.
Lunsford, of Harrisonburg, previously served as the assistant community manager for Ocean Reef Community Association in Key Largo, Fla., for 15 years and spent five years as the association’s lieutenant of public safety. He also served in the United States Army from 1987 to 1991.
But during his time in Florida, he knew he wanted to end up in the Valley.
His wife, Anita, was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley. When the couple had their first child, they knew they wanted the child to attend school in Harrisonburg, which lead the Lunsfords to buying a home in the city five years ago.
“My wife moved up here and I commuted from Florida to Harrisonburg for three years,” Lunsford said. “I knew we would end up here.”
In March 2018, Lunsford left his position as the assistant community manager for Ocean Reef Community Association to live permanently with his family in Harrisonburg and start a new role working for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Boys & Girls Club.
Lunsford said he had experience with the organization during his time living in his hometown of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Since residing in Harrisonburg, Lunsford said he was unaware of the first town manager opening in Elkton in January 2018. The position was later filled by Kimberly Alexander, who left in December.
With the town seeking a replacement, Lunsford said he heard about the position through a group of friends.
“It immediately piqued my interest,” he said. “Elkton is similar to south Florida, so it was very intriguing to me.”
Lunsford was one of 11 applicants seeking the position. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Mayor Josh Gooden said it was the strongest pool of candidates the town has seen.
“We are very fortunate to have Greg join the town of Elkton team to help promote the town and serve our residents,” Gooden said in February. “It was definitely a great pool of candidates.”
While Lunsford tackles a new position, he said there were several things he was able to carry over with him as a former assistant community manager.
“Almost everything we did [in Florida] is similar to what we do here,” he said. “I managed the police department, human resources, community development ... it translates very well for what we do here.”
As town manager, Lunsford serves as the chief administrative officer of the town and is responsible for the activity of all town departments and employees. He will earn a salary of $70,000 and will not be required to relocate to Elkton, according to Gooden.
Lunsford said one of his goals as town manager is to ensure a properly functioning town government is in place.
“I am very fortunate to have come here with a team with experience,” he said. “I think we got a great start.”
Taking on the town manager position also takes on the reputation of the position as Elkton has gone through eight town managers since 2001.
Before Alexander took on the job in 2019, she replaced Kevin Whitfield, who resigned before being fired by council in February 2016. Former Mayor Wayne Printz volunteered to fill the position.
Whitfield replaced Kevin Fauber, who stepped down under pressure from council in September 2013. Fauber served for two years before resigning.
It is still unclear whether Alexander voluntarily stepped down or if council forced her resignation. Alexander said in a prior interview that she did not submit a resignation letter.
“I don’t think it is anything I can worry about,” Lunsford said.
As Lunsford continues to build a relationship with the community and town staff, he will begin working closely with the town’s treasurer as budget season begins.
“We got a great treasurer and it will be a learning experience the first time around, but it is an exciting time,” he said.
