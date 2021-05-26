As the window to approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year is nearing a close, Elkton Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed $16.8 million budget for fiscal 2021-22 during a work session on June 7.
The hearing will take place at 6:25 p.m. at the Elkton Area Community Center. Comments will be accepted in person, as well as in writing.
The proposed budget includes funding to upgrade Elkton’s wastewater treatment plant, which increased the budget by roughly $10 million.
The adopted fiscal 2020-21 budget was $6.9 million.
Town Manager Greg Lunsford said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the wastewater treatment plant upgrades were anticipated and funded by “previously secured grants and loans.”
Lunsford said that by the end of 2022, the project should be complete or near completion.
Also included in the proposed budget are increases to the town’s electric rate, water and sewer rates and trash collection fee. There are no tax increases in the budget.
Much like other towns in Rockingham County, utility fees are determined by the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Elkton residents will see a hike in water and sewer rates of 4%.
For residential water use, the base rate will increase from $11.66 to $12.13. Usage over 2,000 gallons will increase from $3.81 to $3.96.
Residential sewer usage is projected to increase from $25.83 to $26.86, with those using more than 2,000 gallons seeing an increase from $7.77 to $8.06.
The base rate for commercial water users will be raised to $12.14. Commercial users using more than 2,000 gallons will see an increase from $3.81 to $3.96.
Commercial sewer rates will increase from $25.84 to $26.86.
Industrial water rates will also increase, with users expected to see a 47 cent hike in their bills if remaining within the base rate. If over 2,000 gallons, the price will increase from $8.71 to $9.06.
The town’s electric rate is proposed to increase for residential and small commercial users from $5.50 to $9.50 a month, while commercial and large commercial users will have their bills increase by $5.
The trash collection will increase by 50 cents per household per month for residential customers. Commercial customers will see an increase of $1 for their trash collection fees.
If approved, the rate increases will take effect July 1.
