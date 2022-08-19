Elkton Town Council's finance committee will no longer meet on the last two Wednesdays in August, but it will meet Aug. 25.
According to a meeting notice, the finance committee will meet at 1 p.m. next Thursday in the Elkton Town Hall at 173 W. Spotswood Ave.
Meetings scheduled for Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 have been canceled.
On June 20, Elkton Town Council adopted the town's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but with the understanding that adjustments could be made throughout the year.
— Staff Report
