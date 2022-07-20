Bob Holton, Elkton’s interim town manager, certainly has the support of his former colleagues in Bridgewater, the town he helped lead for just under 47 years.
“He helped make Bridgewater a very special place and hopefully can bring some of that magic to Elkton,” said Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager.
On Monday, Elkton Town Council selected Holton, 73, of Staunton, as interim town manager. He replaces Greg Lunsford, who was fired June 20.
Holton was hired as Bridgewater’s town superintendent in 1973 and served in that role until January 2016, when he became assistant superintendent and director of public works. He retired from Bridgewater in 2020.
During his tenure at Bridgewater, Holton oversaw the creation of the Sipe Center, a multipurpose theater, as well as the completion of Generations Park and Oakdale Community Park. Bridgewater’s population doubled over Holton’s years of leading the town.
“I always have been intrigued by Elkton,” Holton said Tuesday. “It always seemed to have potential.”
Holton said his goals are to be a “calming presence” when things are in turmoil. Following the November Town Council election, Holton plans to discuss long-term solutions with council members and offer advice to provide stability.
During his first couple of years at Bridgewater, Holton was met with a group of residents who disliked him and routinely created petitions to get him fired from his post, he said. Holton said his past experience could help him in this situation.
He also said he will hear from elected officials, town employees and Elkton residents to build community support and create a plan to accomplish tangible goals.
“I’ll do the best I can there,” Holton said.
Bill Kyger, Rockingham County supervisor and Bridgewater resident, said Holton is a go-getter and able to bring big ideas to fruition. With help from Town Council, Holton can bring Elkton up to the great potential it has, Kyger said.
“He’s done a remarkable job building Bridgewater into what it is today, and he can do the same for Elkton,” Kyger said.
Holton is both highly professional and personable, Kyger said, and leaders in Rockingham County have respect and admiration for him. Kyger noted Holton went out of his way to assist the town of Mount Crawford while still managing duties for Bridgewater.
“The people of Elkton just hit the lottery,” Kyger said.
Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory, who worked with Holton for about 23 years, said Holton’s contacts and experience will serve him well with his new position in Elkton.
“Bob was an outstanding town manager for us for so many years,” Flory said. “He certainly did a wonderful job.”
Flory noted Holton’s involvement and dedication to Bridgewater’s park system, which also doubled during Holton’s tenure.
“He’s had such a positive impact on the town of Bridgewater,” Flory said.
Wilmer, who has known Holton for more than 20 years, said Holton has a strong understanding of the “very complicated issues local governments have to deal with.”
Holton taught public administration classes at James Madison University for 23 years and had an impact on future town managers not only in the Valley, but beyond, Wilmer said.
“He’s been a big part of local government and brings a lot of experience to the table,” Wilmer said.
One of Holton’s students, Reid Wodicka, said Holton was a mentor to him and also to many local government administrators across the commonwealth. Wodicka was Elkton’s town manager from 2009 to 2011, and is now deputy superintendent for Lynchburg City Schools.
“Bob is the kind of guy who’s a visionary, but also can provide stability,” Wodicka said.
Wodicka said Holton did “really incredible work” in Bridgewater, and will bring that experience to Elkton to move the town forward. Holton is capable and professional, Wodicka said, and can establish a vision for what the community can be while also building and developing relationships with people.
“Given Bob’s ability to bring people together, I think that will be really ... valuable for Elkton,” Wodicka said.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said Town Council will consider a contract for Holton at an August work session. While details of the contract are still fluid, Holton’s tenure in Elkton would not exceed one year, and his salary would be around $70,000.
Holton may start as early as next week, Gooden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.