ELKTON — The town of Elkton is getting into the holiday spirit.
On Friday evening, the town will be holding its Old Town Christmas and downtown marketplace event. Marketplace vendors will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and performances and activities will go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
According to town officials, Big L Tire will provide tractor-drawn hay rides throughout downtown Elkton. Bible Holiness Choir will be performing in the triangle.
On Pointe Dance Studio will perform outside Elkton’s Town Hall, and musician Heidi Riddell will showcase her talents in the gravel lot across from Town Hall, next to Pure Shenandoah.
Big L Tire will also set up shop outside Appalachian Trail Outfitters with free hot chocolate, cider and cookies, and McGuire’s Country Store will have free ornament decorating for children.
The Grub and Gab Diner will have a fire pit and s’mores, where Dustin Kephart will perform live music. Blue Elk Coffee Company will have free hot chocolate.
Vendors will be set up alongside Town Hall. Other festivities include the East Rockingham High School’s PTSA Gingerbread Jubilee at the Town Hall, Shenandoah Street Food and Sweet Spot Desert Truck, “Pure Laughs” at Pure Shenandoah.
West Spotswood Avenue, Rockingham Street and Old Spotswood Trail in downtown Elkton will be blocked off to traffic, according to the town.
Mayor Josh Gooden said the Christmas celebration has grown over the past couple of years, and promotes the town.
“It just creates that sense of fellowship and community,” he said.
