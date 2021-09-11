ELKTON — No matter how much time has passed, the memories are difficult for Dean Tills.

“You still run into situations where you get a little choked up at times, and it varies,” he said. “It’s never the same thing, but something always comes back, some memory.”

For 20 years, Tills, of Elkton, has shared his personal experience from Sept. 11, 2001.

Tills was a lead structural engineer with the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team responsible for the safety of rescue workers at the Pentagon. His job was to evaluate possible risks encountered while clearing debris inside the Pentagon, and to help locate and reach trapped victims.

As Tills spoke in Elkton’s Town Council Chambers on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, he remembered what it was like driving to the Pentagon three hours after a plane crashed into its western side.

One of the major highways to the Pentagon was empty, he said, a sight he had never seen before.

There were people walking outside when Tills and the team arrived, and firefighters were busy trying to put out the fire. As Tills told his story, he remembered something.

“When we arrived, a gentleman was standing out on the lawn, just hanging out, and came over and started talking to us,” he said.

The man told Tills he was on the sidewalk when he looked over his shoulder and saw a plane coming toward him.

“He dove to the ground to not be hit by the plane,” Tills said. “You could see where his knees were all bloody from when he jumped down.”

Tills paused.

He was imagining what it must have felt like to be in that situation, watching a plane soar feet above before crashing into a building, killing 189 people, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

What came next in Tills’ story was best described through photos taken on site.

A collapsed portion of the Pentagon, structural columns missing where the plane entered, smoke covering the scene.

Tills used the photos to describe the extent of the damage. While some showed the exterior of the Pentagon, a few dozen pictures provided a glimpse of the interior.

Office space with wooden desks, rolling chairs and a purple bouquet of flowers — covered in a thick layer of gray dust. Carpet littered with broken pieces of wall and ceiling, strewn paper and shattered glass.

In one room, the contents were unidentifiable as heat from burning jet fuel melted everything.

After American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, it was a race to secure the collapsing building and deem it safe enough for rescue workers to locate trapped victims.

“Let’s put it this way, I was awake for 72 hours to start,” Tills said.

Within 24 hours of the Pentagon attack, shoring operations to prevent the collapse of the building began. Tills showed pictures of wooden timbers forming a crib stacked nearly 15 feet high to replace damaged columns removed from the plane crash.

The box-like reinforcement, as described in a defense study series issued by the Department of Defense in 2007, appeared like a “Lincoln Log” toy structure as alternating pairs of timbers touched floor to ceiling, capable of holding dozens and sometimes hundreds of tons of structure in place.

Once the building was stabilized, it was time to bring in heavy machinery to remove and deconstruct hazards.

In a matter of hours, Tills said the Pentagon had turned into a small city. A housing facility had been set up nearby to provide workers a place to rest and sleep in between shifts. Tills said everyone on site was instructed to stay put because they “needed to be ready to go to work at a moment’s notice.”

“We were 12 hours on, 12 hours off,” he said. “The facility had bunks and we would crash for 12 hours and then go back to site.”

Tills didn’t return home until Sept. 18, 2001.

On Thursday in Elkton’s Town Council Chambers, he raised a question.

“Why was it a time we came together? Because we all lost something. We also found there was a strength in coming together.”

Tills said he shares his story and experience so others understand.

“I really think that something like the Pentagon, because it was not as big as the World Trade Center, people didn’t get to see what was really going on because it was more private,” he said. “I like the idea of getting that information out to people so they can see what was really going on there.”

