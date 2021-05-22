It was a hot day with no cloud cover, but Abby Garber, a sophomore at Eastern Mennonite High School, was happy to be outside painting a fence with her friends.
“It’s been a really long school year,” Garber said, with social distancing and mask wearing five days a week. “It’s nice that at the end of the year we don’t have to go to class and can just hang out with friends.”
All EMHS students participated in a Community Service Day, an annual tradition with the exception of last year, which gets students out into the community to help local organizations.
Garber and about 20 of her classmates were at the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center. She and classmate, Noelle Ropp, a junior, spent much of the morning working on a fence surrounding a large garden.
Ropp was new to EMHS this year. She and her brother, a senior, transferred to the school from Broadway High School because EMHS was in-person, five days a week, unlike Rockingham County Public Schools or Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“My brother wanted to be able to be in the spring musical,” Ropp said. “He was Marius in Les Mis.”
Garber said that EMHS received a lot of transfers this year, because the school was committed to keep learning as “normal” as possible, including events like Friday’s Community Service Day.
“It’s a testament to the administrators and faculty and how hard they worked,” she said.
Overseeing the work at Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center was Ervie Glick, who is in charge of the grounds and buildings at the center. He has been involved with the organization since 2006.
The Heritage Center is dedicated to preserving the history of two of the three “peace churches” in the Shenandoah Valley. On the property are some of the old buildings associated with the Mennonites and Brethrens, including a church that is still used for reunions for those who attended school or church.
Glick said that EMHS students come every year to help out, but this was the most he’s ever overseen.
“They are such a huge help,” Glick said, gesturing to the breadth and scope of the Heritage Center’s property, indicating the amount of work that goes into its upkeep.
The sites that students worked at on Friday were:
• Blacks Run clean-up
• Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
• Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center
• Camp Brethren Woods
• Community Mennonite Preschool
• Harrisonburg Mennonite Church
• Highland Retreat Center
• Lindale Child Care Center
• Massanetta Springs
• Park View Mennonite Church
• Project GROWS in Verona
• Virginia Mennonite Missions
• Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community
• Weavers Mennonite Church
• Eastern Mennonite University Special Collections
• School projects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.