Bridgewater College has selected two new faculty directors in the College’s Center for Engaged Learning, college officials announced Tuesday.
Benjamin Erickson, professor in the communication studies department, will serve as the inaugural director of community engagement. In his role, Erickson will promote community engagement through curricular and co-curricular initiatives, according to a press release.
Elizabeth MacDougall, psychology professor, has been selected as the director of student research. Officials said MacDougall will explore ways that "Bridgewater encourages, facilitates and celebrates student research to create synergies that will benefit students."
"We are very pleased that Ben and Elizabeth are joining the Center for Engaged Learning, expanding and deepening the opportunities for BC students to find the engagement that is the hallmark of BC’s distinctive connected-learning approach to undergraduate education,” Jamie Frueh, associate provost and director of the Center for Engaged Learning, said in a press release.
According to Bridgewater College, the Center for Engaged Learning aims to combine academics with extracurricular programming to enhance students’ college experiences while immersing them in their communities.
The department houses the College’s Flory Honors Program, the Showker Leadership Grant and the Showker Prize, the Wade Institute for Teaching and Learning, Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute for Regional Culture, the Kline-Bowman Institute for Creative Peacebuilding, the Zane D. Showker Institute for Responsible Leadership and the Endowed Lectures and Study Abroad programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.