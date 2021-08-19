Elkton residents will have new rules to abide by when speaking during public hearings and comment periods after Town Council adopted a new policy during its meeting Monday.
The changes were approved in a 4-2 vote, with council members Steve America and Jay Dean opposed.
The rules address how comments should be presented and what comments will be deemed inappropriate. Town Attorney Nathan Miller was directed to draft changes to the rules after a July 19 council meeting when it became apparent it was time to review the town’s policy on public comments, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said during a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
On Aug. 3, Lunsford said Town Council had experienced “one single resident who repeats negative comments at most Town Council meetings,” adding that when one person creates a toxic environment, council has a responsibility to town residents to control it.
The only person to speak during the July 19 meeting was former mayor Wayne Printz, who commented on the departure of Treasurer Clairen Sipe, who resigned on June 23.
On Wednesday, Printz said he did not attend Monday’s meeting because he was at a funeral. Printz did, however, prepare comments to present to council, which were obtained by the Daily News-Record.
Printz planned to say the new rules limit free speech, and as long as no profanity was used during public comment periods, the new rules violate First Amendment rights, according to his prepared comments.
During an interview Wednesday, Printz said he does not believe the new rules will hold water with a judge, adding that they are unconstitutional.
“The Constitution does not say, 'We, the council' or 'We, the mayor' or 'Wen the town attorney,'” he said. “It specifically says, 'We, the people.”
In an email Wednesday, Lunsford said the rules aim to make all residents feel welcome to speak at meetings.
There are few [t]opics which can or should be limited," he wrote. "Our residents have every right to speak issues and topics concerning their community. However we can limit speech which is unduly repetitious and/or disruptive. This is what we can no longer allow to occur at our meetings."
The approved rules focus on two areas — public hearings and public comments.
Individuals can speak for up to three minutes during public hearings, unless the mayor grants additional time, according to the rules. If an organization or group of people wants to comment on an issue, a spokesperson may be named to present a position.
Personal attacks on individuals or making political speeches, threats of political action or promoting a private venture will not be permitted.
During public comment periods, which are part of regular Town Council meetings, speakers will not be allowed to voice complaints against town employees. All complaints must be submitted during normal business hours to the town manager for appropriate action.
Remarks must be directed toward the mayor and council members. Comments on nonagenda items will not be accepted. If a speaker wants to address a nonagenda item, written comments will be accepted 48 hours prior to a scheduled meeting.
Lunsford said the changes won't change much about how meetings are conducted.
"Most of these rules were already in place. This was really just a review of the rules with slight modifications. The primary change residents will see is elimination of repetitive speech," he said in the email. "The time should be equally fair and welcoming to residents who want to discuss town issues."
Printz said that as far as he is concerned, “no citizen needs permission from the mayor or council for what they can say at a meeting.”
Printz said he plans to challenge the new rules in the future.
