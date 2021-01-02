District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger gazed at a series of photos Tuesday morning inside the Rockingham County Administration Center.
It was a scene reminiscent of the way Kyger spends each morning sitting on his front porch in Bridgewater watching the sun rise, soaking in the moment.
On one wall was more than a dozen photos that featured past and present members of the Board of Supervisors.
Kyger stood adjacent to the middle of the wall, eyes locked on a photo from 1989 — the first year he was elected to the Board. Everything to his left documented the nearly 32 years Kyger served Rockingham County, and how the Board evolved.
“I have served with great people on this board,” he said.
Being on the Board of Supervisors was a job Kyger, 67, didn’t imagine would last since 1989, but it’s been one he has given all his attention.
Yet his years in public service didn’t start when he was a Bridgewater Town Councilman, or when he was teaching government in the Rockingham County Public Schools system.
“My commitment to public service started a long time ago,” he said, sitting inside an empty Board of Supervisors room Tuesday.
It was during his spring semester as a college freshman when Kyger’s father — looking to form the Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad — approached him about joining.
“I had always been trained in first aid,” he said. “The state said we needed 12 people to start, and we only had 11. He asked me to be a part of it for one summer and that turned into 18 years.”
The rescue squad was founded in 1973. Kyger said the volunteer experience taught him how to be a better person.
“You see people at their worst, not their best. You have to be bigger than yourself,” he said.
As he transitioned through several public service roles, Kyger said his time on the Board of Supervisors was just that — all public service, no politics.
When he was first elected, the majority of cases that went before the Board were rural issues.
“Then the county grew rapidly in the 1990s,” he said. “Then it became rural and suburban. Now it’s more urban. We aren’t just a rural legislative, we are all things.”
When it comes to who Kyger is outside of his public service role, he said he thinks he is the same person.
“I hoped I never changed,” he said.
Throughout the years of busy schedules and occupied time, there was always one thing in Kyger’s life that kept him grounded: music.
Talking about music changed the conversation. His face lit up and he couldn’t help but smile.
The musical side of him developed when he was 12. Kyger said he asked for a bass guitar and amp for Christmas one year, and his grandparents delivered.
“I have been playing since I was 12 years old, and I never had a lesson,” he said.
To Kyger, music is an “escape from this world,” and allows him to reset. When he isn’t front and center during a Board meeting, he can be found playing with his band, Standing Room Only.
Kyger said people may not know how much work goes into being a supervisor and the worry that follows him with each vote.
“I worry about every decision I make. I think of who it will help and hurt,” he said. “[The Board of Supervisors] are all cut from the same cloth, or we wouldn’t be doing this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.