Katherine Torkelson had been a special education teaching assistant for five years when the opportunity presented itself to get a classroom of her own.
Recruiting qualified teachers is tough right now. Fewer people are going into the profession for a variety of reasons. But it is particularly difficult to find special education teachers.
So, Rockingham County Public Schools decided to train its own and hire them.
Beginning in 2019, Torkelson, along with nine of her fellow special education teaching assistants, began taking classes through James Madison University to become teachers.
RCPS provided the space and discounted tuition funds for the 10 students, and JMU provided the teachers and the curriculum.
The 10 students completed the two-year program this year, and seven of them are now special education teachers in Rockingham County.
Torkelson is teaching at Broadway High School, from which she graduated “many years ago.”
“I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” Torkelson said. “I loved what I was doing in my capacity, but I thought being a teacher I could help even more.”
And that’s what it comes down to for Torkelson — she loves helping people. Being a part of this “cohort” program was a great experience, she said, because they were all teaching assistants and therefore all going through the exact same thing.
“I formed personal bonds that will last a lifetime,” she said.
Discussions on ways that RCPS could gain more special education teachers began in 2018, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning. It’s an issue that the school division had been facing for years.
Shifflett and School Board member Charlette McQuilkin discussed partnering with JMU to train the special education teaching assistants the division already had and then hiring them after they completed their studies and certifications.
They met with the head of the College of Education at the time to figure out what would need to happen to make this work. JMU agreed to provide the instructors and material if the school division would provide space for classes and tuition for the students, which was discounted.
The cohort program was only open to educators who were employed full time with RCPS and already had a bachelor’s degree. They were expected to take two classes per semester — fall, spring and summer — for two years to complete the program. They had to remain employed with RCPS during that time.
“We have these people who have worked in our buildings for five, 10, even 15 years,” as teaching assistants, Shifflett said. “They love what they do, and the students love them. So, we thought, what if we give them their own classroom?”
RCPS hired seven of the 10 to teach in its buildings. One graduate isn’t quite ready for the classroom, Shifflett said, but officials are hoping to hire her next year. One person took a job with Page County, and one decided to step aside from teaching.
“We feel good about our commitment to them,” Shifflett said.
And while it doesn’t completely solve the need for special education teachers, it helps. And because it was so successful, Shifflett said RCPS is discussing a second cohort group.
Corey Shifflett is a special education teacher at Mountain View Elementary School this year. He, too, jumped at the chance to take on more responsibility in the field when it was presented to him.
Shifflett originally went to Eastern Mennonite University for elementary education but along the way realized it was the students in special education he loved working with the most.
“I love working with our special needs kiddos and meeting their needs,” Shifflett said.
