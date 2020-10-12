The clouds were thick and the threat of rain loomed over Back Home on the Farm on Saturday afternoon. But the threat was held at bay and Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents were taking advantage and enjoying the pumpkins and fall activities at the farm’s annual Fall Festival.
Lynne Hess and her husband have owned the farm since the '50s. It’s a place with animals, agriculture and a family-friendly feel.
Hess anticipated that the festival on Saturday would see about 1,500 people. In following with COVID-19 guidelines, however, she cut off attendance at 1,000 people at any given time. Hess said the farm is open every day from noon to 6 p.m. and encouraged families to come on the weekdays.
“I’d hate to have someone out there in the parking lot and not be able to let them in," Hess said.
There are over 30 attractions at Back Home on the Farm, not counting the pumpkin patch, the tractor ride to the patch, the corn maze and the food truck. There is also a green house, mini golf holes, playground, animals to pet, sling shots, slides, and an area with items set up to play music on.
"A love of fall," Hess said when asked what draws so many people to the farm every year. "And I think this year in particular, being able to do something outdoors with the family."
But for fellow farm employee Becky Vaughn, it's all about the pumpkins.
"I love finding the weird ones," she said.
