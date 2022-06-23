Elkton officials and residents are wondering what's next after Town Council fired Greg Lunsford, its town manager, at a Monday meeting.
"I'm still trying to process it all myself," Mayor Josh Gooden said Wednesday.
On Monday, Town Council voted 4-2 to fire Lunsford after convening in closed session. Council members Randell Snow, Steve America, Jay Dean and Troy Eppard voted to fire Lunsford, with Rick Workman and Heidi Zander dissenting. Snow, America, Dean, Eppard and Zander did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Workman said Tuesday he believed the relocation of pool tables at the Elkton Area Community Center prompted Lunsford's abrupt dismissal. The pool tables were moved by staff on May 15 following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment.
In a May 2 email obtained by the Daily News-Record, Lunsford told Elkton's recreation advisory board that it is not Town Council or the advisory board's role to "incite members of the community to turn on town staff and completely misrepresent a situation they are not familiar with."
According to the email, town officials have received complaints about assault, sexual harassment, hostile work environment and "sexual comments about minors."
"Most of the pool players are great but a few are ruining it for everyone," Lunsford wrote. "And I'm sorry but staff is not to blame for that."
Snow, who frequently plays pool at the center, has been the subject of complaints. During council's May 2 meeting, he acknowledged two complaints against him — one that he used an expletive, which he doesn't recall doing, he said, according to the meeting's minutes.
He also said "a young lady" complained that he watches her exercise on a treadmill. Because of the distance between the pool table and the treadmill, Snow said, she'd have no way of knowing he was looking at her specifically if he's looking in her general direction.
"So, what I'm saying ... and the point I'm trying to make here is, all of this can be baseless crap," he said, according to the meeting minutes.
Snow was the only council member to vote against a resolution of support and confidence in town staff at a June 6 meeting.
"Ordinarily, I would vote for this, if I thought every staff member were doing their job," Snow said at the time. "But I do not believe that."
Zander planned to step down from council July 31 because she is moving to North Carolina, but she quit effective immediately on Tuesday.
Gooden said Zander resigned over Lunsford's termination.
Council has not named an interim or permanent replacement for Lunsford, but Gooden called a special council meeting for Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Gooden said Friday's meeting will address who will handle Lunsford's responsibilities for the interim.
Following Monday's meeting, Gooden emailed Town Council and staff saying that Town Hall would be closed to the public until June 27, and the Elkton Area Community Center would be closed until July 5. Snow and America called a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss the closure, but that meeting was canceled, according to Denise Monger, town clerk.
Some activities and programs continue to be held at the community center.
Gooden said the decision to close the facilities was to give staff the opportunity to process Lunsford's termination. When the buildings will reopen is "fluid," he said.
Gooden also said the town has garnered an "outpouring of support" from other localities in Rockingham County.
In a statement emailed late Wednesday, Eppard said he has a responsibility to protect the best interests of the town and all of its residents and employees, not just ones of Gooden's choosing.
"From essentially shutting down our Town due to his inability to accept the decision of the Council, to restricting the ability for all citizens to respond to information provided on Town social media accounts, Mayor Gooden has demonstrated his inability to work with Council and his refusal to hear the voice of all of our citizens," the statement said. "It has been disappointing to learn Mayor Goodens commitment to an agenda rather than the greater good for all of our community."
According to Elkton's charter, the mayor will assume responsibilities in the town manager's absence. Charles Hartgrove, director of the Virginia Institute of Government, said localities have many options when selecting a town manager, such as appointing town staff to fill the role or by working with outside firms to search for the chief administrative officer.
To understand the roles and responsibilities of a town manager, Hartgrove compared local government operations to a business -- with a business' board of directors similar to that of a locality's governing body; the CEO, who answers to the board, as the town manager; and shareholders akin to town residents, property owners and business owners.
"[The town manager] implements the vision, policy and ordinances approved by the town council," Hartgrove said.
According to the Code of Virginia, town managers are responsible for the town's budget, make reports to the governing body, handle the locality's financial needs, appoint officers and employees, and give directions to all heads of offices, departments and boards.
Hartgrove acknowledged that every locality is different, and said some towns have implemented in-house committees, held public forums or hired a recruiting firm to select candidates.
"It all depends on the community," he said.
It's not unusual for the process to take about six months, Hartgrove said, but the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the job market may impact the applicant pool.
Lunsford was Elkton's ninth town manager since 2001. He was appointed to the role in February 2020, after Kimberly Alexander quit. It still is unclear whether she resigned, or if Town Council forced her resignation.
Lunsford was one of 11 applicants for the position.
The most recent hiring of a town manager in Rockingham County was in 2021, when Grottoes selected Stefanie McAlister to serve as the chief administrative officer. Grottoes officials underwent a national search, assisted by The Berkley Group out of Bridgewater, to select the new town manager.
There, The Berkley Group received 32 applications, interviewed nine candidates, and assisted Grottoes Town Council in selecting five finalists for interviews.
