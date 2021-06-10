Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part look at Century Farms in our area.
As the sealed entrance opened, sunlight unveiled a few feet of a darkened and chilled corridor that led to the depths of the Melrose Caverns.
Every few dozen steps, Jack Yancey flips a switch to reveal sections of the cavern once inhabited by Native Americans and Union soldiers hiding from nearby Confederate armies. As the formations of stalagmites and stalactites appeared out of the darkness, Yancey points a flashlight to a particular section in need of illuminating.
The names of his ancestors — Moore, Harrison and Yancey — carved into the caverns, documenting a nearly 300-year-long history spanning 11 generations.
It’s a piece of history centuries in the making and one Yancey, 28, plans to keep in the family since Melrose Caverns and Harrison Farmstead is one of Rockingham County’s 56 certified Century Farms.
“It’s like being a caretaker of history’s property,” he said.
Since 1997, Virginia has recognized farms through the Virginia Century Farm Program overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. As of today, there are 1,490 farms identified as Century Farms.
There are three qualifications to become a certified Century Farm, according to Jen Perkins, coordinator of the Century Farm Program for the Office of Farmland Preservation.
Perkins said to be a Century Farm, the farm must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years, lived on or farmed by a descendant of the original owner and make more than $2,500 annually from the sale of farm products.
Out of 103 counties, Rockingham County has the third highest number behind Southampton’s 97 and Augusta County with 59.
Yancey, who is the 11th generation to live and work on the farm, serves as the director of operations for Melrose Caverns. He said there was a decision over the years to prioritize keeping the farm in the family, which led Yancey to take over operations in May 2020.
“It’s not an option — it’s a responsibility,” he said. “It’s a duty.”
Yancey shares the responsibilities with other family members who play a part in maintaining and operating the 279-year-old farm and caverns. Although the majority of the farmland is rented out to various cattle farmers, the property still resembles that of when Yancey was a child.
His grandmother, Elizabeth Harrison Yancey, lived in the Harrison-Moore House located on the property until her death in 2010.
“I stayed with my grandparents a lot growing up,” Yancey said. “I remember sledding down those hills and sneaking into the caverns.”
It’s childhood memories that give maintaining a family heritage created on a Century Farm an added air of importance.
Sitting on the front porch of the house he grew up in, Jeff Patterson, 60, said he knew at a young age the responsibility of taking over his family’s farm in Bridgewater would be his future.
“For some strange reason, you just sort of know,” he said.
A fifth-generation farmer, Patterson told the old family story of how his great-great-grandfather purchased North River Farm in 1899 with wheat he grew on the property. Since then, the 240-acre farm has expanded to producing corn and soybeans, as well as raising poultry and beef cattle.
Growing up, Patterson said, he always helped his father with the daily farm tasks. After getting married and working outside the farm, Patterson returned to North River Farm in 1985 and took over operations three years later.
“Farming is something that gets you in your blood, especially when you do it a while,” he said.
When Patterson couldn’t find the words to articulate his thoughts, his son, Jason Patterson, stepped in.
“It becomes a part of you,” Jason Patterson said. “You know the ground. You know the cows. You know what rock is out in the field and you know how that cow is going to react because you’ve been working with them for the last eight years.”
Keeping the farm running until it reached 100 years wasn’t a goal Jeff Patterson was aiming to reach, but a thought always in the back of his mind.
Patterson said he always had a sense that he had to keep up the farm and admits at times it was “extremely challenging.”
“You think to yourself, sometimes, why do you put yourself through this?” he said. “You go to town and get a public job, but there’s just something about raising a family on a farm. I don’t think there is a better way to do it. You try really hard to hang on to it.”
Jason Patterson said he plans to raise his family on the farm, just as his parents did.
At Sunny Slope Farm, the history extends far beyond just being a Century Farm. Founded in 1828, Sunny Slope Farm is the home of the Wampler family’s descendants, including Harry Jarrett Jr., the great-great-grandson of John Wampler.
From being one of the first to hatch eggs in incubators and revolutionizing the poultry industry, to helping start the Rockingham County Fair, the Wampler family’s roots run deep in the county’s history — and keeping Sunny Slope Farm in the family is a task Jarrett has no intention of letting up on.
“I appreciate the history of my family,” he said. “I think one of the core values I’ve had is not to disturb the original footprint of the farm. Not much has changed on the farm.”
Jarrett, 57, said he could tell 10 stories of things he remembers or was told at any location on the 350-acre farm, adding that maintaining the farm within the family is a “unique honor and privilege.”
“It’s fun to tell those stories,” he said. “Not a lot of people can tell 200 years of stories.”
In an effort to share his family’s story, Sunny Slope Farm also serves as a wedding and event venue where newlyweds can become a part of Jarrett’s and the Wamplers’ history.
Jarrett said keeping a farm operating for two centuries isn’t always easy, but having a family still living on the farm represents the hard work and sacrifices made by his ancestors to keep the farm running.
“There is a sense of responsibility to make good choices,” he said. “I want to do anything that I can do to keep it together.”
To become a certified Virginia Century Farm, an application can be sent to the Office of Farmland Preservation at VDACS. Perkins said applications are reviewed monthly, and there is no application fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.