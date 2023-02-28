An event that aims to connect local agricultural producers with commercial-scale buyers is coming to Rockingham County in March.
Shenandoah Valley economic development and tourism officials have announced the Farm2Fork Affair is scheduled for March 14 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Buyers range from local grocers and restaurateurs to food service companies and others, officials said. At the event, producers, farmers, makers, wineries and others will talk with buyers, offer samples and educate buyers about their products.
“Four out of five of Virginia’s top agricultural producing counties are located in the Shenandoah Valley and more than 10,000 jobs in the Shenandoah Valley are in the food (and) beverage industry,” said Josh Gooden, the county’s economic development and tourism coordinator. “Joining together with other local and state organizations to host and promote this event is a tangible way we can help boost local agriculture sales, the largest industry in Rockingham County.”
Other local government organizations that have partnered on this event include Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page, Augusta and Rockbridge counties, as well as the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.
“Buyers should come prepared to learn more about every stage of the farming business and to find producers that match their needs and market scale. Products such as produce, fruits, meats, cheeses, craft drink, jams, honey, hot sauces, pizza dough and even flowers will be promoted, with many items available for sampling,” said Rebekah Castle, Augusta County’s director of economic development and marketing.
Other agencies partnering for the event include Virginia Grown, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. The event was last held in 2019 and has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Producers and buyers can register for the event at https://Farm2Fork.eventbrite.com.
