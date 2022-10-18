The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission asked what the future holds for Rockingham County’s smallest town, and Mount Crawford residents answered.
And now, the commission and town officials are asking if they got residents’ responses correct as the creation of Mount Crawford’s first comprehensive plan is underway.
Over the past nine months, authorities have been collecting information from residents through a survey and two public comment sessions in the spring to prepare a document that would guide town planning for the next 20 years.
The draft list of priorities is available on the town’s Facebook page, and paper copies of the survey will be sent out in a water bill and are also available for pickup at the municipal building.
According to the draft, residents want to recognize Mount Crawford’s history and sustain it as a historic landmark in the region for tourism. To do so, officials should identify and document historic landmarks in town, implement a historic district and promote the renovation and rehabilitation of historic properties.
The draft states that residents want Mount Crawford to sustain its small-town character, its peaceful and historic nature and the sense of community among residents.
To enhance the quality of life, the draft states, officials should improve the streetscape and appearance of buildings along the Main Street corridor, support established and new attractions that would provide things for people to do, plan and promote town-sponsored events to provide an opportunity for community gathering and create a brand or identity to allow residents to feel connected to the town, which could also be used to promote Mount Crawford.
Residents want officials to manage growth and development “in a way that maintains the historic and small-town character of [Mount Crawford] while also bringing new opportunities for residents and visitors alike,” the draft states.
It states that officials should prioritize redevelopment over new development when possible, and monitor the rate of growth to not cause a strain on town resources and services. Decision-makers should align future growth with previously identified town needs and desires — such as a town preference for small and independently owned businesses — and conserve open land and recreation spaces where possible.
Officials should also promote a diverse range of development projects emphasizing quality over quantity.
Residents also asked officials to establish transportation and traffic management plans that improve access, promote safety and increase connectivity.
Decision-makers should also be fiscally responsible, the draft states, and pursue grant funding opportunities to fund projects, balance efforts to increase revenue and funding without placing a burden on taxpayers and prioritize new projects that add the greatest net value.
The draft states that Mount Crawford should provide accessible and high-quality parks and recreational spaces.
The survey, which closes Oct. 30, asks respondents if they agree with the priorities and if there’s anything else they’d like to share regarding the draft.
Officials have said they hope to complete and approve a comprehensive plan in the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.