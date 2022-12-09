So far, all is flowing well with the project that aims to mitigate flooding in the Lake Shenandoah area, Rockingham County officials say.
The county’s Taylor Spring Detention Basin project, located on a roughly 29-acre parcel off Taylor Spring Road between Boyers Road and Cumberland Drive, would release water at a controlled rate reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream, when complete.
Rockingham County received a $730,000 grant in February through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, through the states’ Department of Emergency Management. The county’s share for the grant is $36,500, according to county documents.
When the county opened up the bidding process to build the project, it only received one bid at $1.8 million, more than double the amount officials were expecting, and rejected the bid in May. In June, the Board of Supervisors accepted an $854,460 bid from Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg to build the facility.
County officials requested a time extension of the project for an additional year, to December 18, 2023, which was granted by FEMA on Wednesday.
”We’re still on schedule,” said Ross Morland, the county’s director of engineering.
According to county documents, officials requested the extension due to the “lateness” of grant approval and announcement of award by FEMA and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management, and the market availability and considerable lead times of required materials. Officials said they also took into account the wintry conditions anticipated during the current schedule, and the impacts it may have.
While they have until December 2023 to complete the project, Morland anticipates the project to close out by May 26, 2023. According to a progress report submitted on Wednesday, crews are currently working on building the embankment and plunge pool.
Officials broke ground on the project in July.
Neighborhoods near Lake Shenandoah began to experience flooding from stormwater runoff 12 years ago, leading Rockingham County officials to partner with The Timmons Group to study the Lake Shenandoah watershed, and stormwater flooding problems and potential solutions.
Unusually high rainfall in 2018 led to flooding at nearby homes and properties, and county officials created a stormwater advisory committee to look into problems at the basin. A year later, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority was formed.
People in the impacted area pay an 8-cent fee per square foot of rooftop area to mitigate the flooding. County officials have said they intend to reduce the fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.