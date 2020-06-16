The final plans for American Legion Park and Plains District Memorial Park have been unveiled and will be heading to the Timberville Town Council for consideration.
Action on the plans could be taken as early as Thursday as Town Council will hold a special meeting to adopt the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget. The park plans are on the agenda.
At last Thursday's Town Council meeting, Mayor Don Delaughter said the final version of the park improvement plan was received by the town on June 10 by LPDA.
LPDA, a Charlottesville-based landscape architecture and planning company, was hired by the town in July and has been providing preliminary plans for Timberville’s parks.
The first set of plans was revealed in November, providing a blueprint for possible changes.
LPDA had identified 18 key areas in American Legion Park and 26 in Plains District Memorial Park, which can be found on the town’s website. After the park planning advisory group sent back markups in December, LPDA sent an updated sketch in February that showed the biggest change being the splash pad going to American Legion Park instead of Plains District Memorial Park.
The final version of the plan shows 21 key areas for American Legion Park and 30 in Plains District Memorial Park, which can be found at the town office.
At Plains District Memorial Park, changes include the addition of two horseshoe pits, a biofilter for stormwater treatment, a porch swing pavilion and expanded parking with up to 159 spaces.
For American Legion Park, some of the additions include a splash pad, splash pad pump house and equipment building and a wedding or ceremony area.
Efforts to improve Timberville’s parks began in April 2019, when council voted to close the Plains District Memorial Pool and form a park planning advisory group to brainstorm new ideas for the park system.
The town set aside $140,000 for park improvements in the fiscal 2020 budget for the first phase of improvements.
Since then, the town has received donations to help with improvements, including $23,000 to improve the stables.
A second donation was made by Pilgrim’s Pride for $10,000 to install a dog park at Plains District Memorial Park.
Delaughter told council members that the livestock producer agreed to fully fund the dog park, including covering costs for fencing, disposable waste stations and benches.
Timberville’s maintenance crew has completed the dog park as of Thursday, and funding that was left over will be used to put barriers around playground equipment at Plains District Memorial Park, Delaughter said.
