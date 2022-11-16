Write-in candidates found success in this year's Rockingham County town council elections.
In Timberville, Isaac Kelley, 19, garnered 100 votes after launching his write-in campaign on Election Day, Nov. 8. County elections officials finished tallying votes Monday, with the results in a handful of races still unclear after Election Day.
According to Nick Ocampo, Rockingham County deputy voter registrar, Kelley's write-in campaign beat out Timberville Planning Commissioner Kevin Farmer's, who had 82 write-in votes.
"I really just wanted to be a part of the town," said Kelley, who plans to run an auto shop business.
The only candidates appearing on the ballot for three seats up for election were incumbent council member Sharon Jones, who got 476 votes, and newcomer Sarah Berry, who got 416 votes.
Elkton
Updated unofficial results in Elkton show that Aaron Napotnik won with a write-in campaign for a Town Council seat with 435 votes, and Rachel Michael won a special election for Town Council with 613 votes.
The last successful write-in campaign in Elkton was in 1978, when Linda Life was elected to council, town officials said. She was also the first woman to hold a seat in Elkton.
Napotnik, 32, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Michael narrowly defeated her opponent in the special election, Nick Campbell, with 613 votes to Campbell's 606. Michael said she felt honored that the town put trust in her, and gave respect to Campbell, his family and his campaign.
"Hopefully, I'll do him proud," she said.
Michael, 29, said she would focus on the town's infrastructure and appointing a town manager.
She said she would be a "level head" on Town Council and to make decisions reflective of what residents want.
"I want to make sure we provide for everyone in the community," she said.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden, incumbent council member Rick Workman and newcomer Virginia Fulginiti won the other seats up for election Nov. 8.
Mount Crawford
The other Rockingham County race that was previously too close to call, for three seats on the Mount Crawford Town Council, will stay with a three-vote margin of victory for incumbent Tasha Hoover.
County election results as of Tuesday show Hoover, 56, with 107 votes, and challenger and longtime mayor and council member Alfred Cook, 67, with 104 votes.
Council members Bobby Taylor, 44, and Toni Ray, 65, both incumbents, secured their seats with 128 and 124 votes, respectively.
