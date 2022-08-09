PORT REPUBLIC — A large-scale, ground-mounted solar farm may be coming to southeast Rockingham County.
At an informational meeting Monday at the Port Republic Town Hall, representatives from NextEra Energy Resources presented the proposed Sun Ridge Solar Energy Center, which would be located just north of the U.S. 340 and Va. 708 intersection, about 11 miles southeast of Harrisonburg. It would require a special-use permit from Rockingham County to move forward.
Teddy Ivanco, project manager, said the facility would produce 50 megawatts of power and be owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC.
"That would provide energy to 20% of Rockingham County's population," he said.
The solar farm would be 150 acres or less, he said, to adhere to Rockingham County's solar ordinance. Rockingham County codified its large-scale solar ordinance at a Board of Supervisors meeting Nov. 17.
Ivanco said the project would generate an estimated $5 million in additional tax revenue over the life of the project, which would be about 35 years.
"[The ordinance has] been a great framework for us," Ivanco said. "[The project] meets or exceeds local standards."
According to Ivanco, the project would create nearly 150 construction jobs and about two to three full-time employment positions. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, Ivanco said he expects the facility to begin operations in December 2024.
The proposal has a "great location," Ivanco said, and is on land that was formerly a gravel pit.
"It's amazing to find a piece of land that's previously been disturbed and utilize that to build the project," he said.
Ivanco said the location is not on designated historic land areas, and representatives with Sun Ridge Solar have been working with the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation to ensure transparency and cooperation with the proposal.
"We want to be good neighbors with the community," he said.
The informational meeting Monday, attended by Rockingham County Supervisors Michael Breeden and Rick Chandler, featured posters of the proposal and its impact on views from areas such as Skyline Drive and the Port Republic and Cross Keys battlefields. Based on the simulations, the proposal would have little to no obstructions on views from tourist destinations.
Heath Barefoot, a representative with Sun Ridge Solar, said the proposal would retain existing vegetative buffers. The company would plant its own buffers in areas that are insufficient with the county's ordinance.
Sun Ridge Solar would be the company's first large-scale solar project in Virginia, Ivanco said, but he noted that NextEra Energy Resources is one of the world's largest generators of renewable wind and solar energy.
Ivanco said the company plans to submit the special-use permit application to Rockingham County today.
"It's in a great location and [has] a whole lot of benefits," Ivanco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.