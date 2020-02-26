To reduce the number of multiple choice and high-stakes tests, Rockingham County Public Schools has moved toward the use of performance assessments to verify end-of-course writing credit.
This year’s juniors, the class of 2021, will be the first students to produce a body of evidence demonstrating proficiency in three modes of writing.
High school English teachers and school testing coordinators have collaborated to administer writing assessments and offer second attempts to students at all four RCPS high schools and at Rockingham Academy.
Beginning in ninth grade, students in Rockingham County Public Schools have been submitting a body of work in different types of writing, which will be evaluated using a rubric system and will suffice as a way of measuring competence in the subject of English and writing.
A presentation on the end-of-year assessments was made at a School Board meeting on Monday.
The three types of writing that students are being evaluated on are persuasive, analytical and argumentative. Ninth-grade students submit a writing sample on persuasive writing in the month of February, sophomores submit analytical and juniors round it out with argumentative.
For each type of writing, students submit a list of topics they’re passionate about, decide on one, do research on the topic and then put together their writing sample, which is then graded based on a rubric.
The persuasive writing sample makes up 20% of the evaluation, analytical makes up 30% and argumentative accounts for half of the assessment score.
A second attempt at passing the new English assessment is built into the testing schedule for students who don’t pass on the first attempt.
