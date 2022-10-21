Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Wanda Wilt went back years.
Both the only women to ever serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, the pair originally met when Wolfe-Garrison worked at WHSV-TV3 in the 1990s.
They reconnected when Wolfe-Garrison worked at Harrisonburg law firm Clark and Bradshaw in the early 2000s.
But it wasn’t until Wolfe-Garrison was appointed to the Board of Supervisors in April 2018 that she learned Wilt previously served on the board in 1976 and 1977.
“She didn’t do anything for recognition,” Wolfe-Garrison said. “Wanda was such a humble individual.”
Wilt, 88, of Broadway, died Oct. 12. Those who knew Wilt said she was kind, a hard worker and one to get things done.
“She was just always a really dynamo kind of lady,” Wolfe-Garrison said. “She definitely had opinions, but was very kind and a very positive person.”
Wolfe-Garrison remembered a phone call she had with Wilt a couple weeks before she died, regarding a controversial rezoning and special-use permit request in Mauzy for a travel center off of Interstate 81 at the Exit 257 interchange.
As a former decision-maker, Wilt brought a unique perspective to the situation, weighed the proposal’s positives and negatives, and was aware the choice was not a single issue, Wolfe-Garrison said.
“She’s a foundation of so much positive change in Rockingham County and northern Rockingham County,” Wolfe-Garrison said.
Wilt also was elected to the Broadway Town Council in 1988 and successfully ran for mayor in 1994. She stepped down from council in 2004.
“She was a pioneer in local government, not just in the Shenandoah Valley, but statewide,” said Kyle O’Brien, Broadway town manager.
After working as the town manager of Grottoes from 1997 to 2000, O’Brien said Wilt is the “sole reason” he’s been the town manager of Broadway, a position he’s held for 22 years.
“She was fair, and she was kind and compassionate,” O’Brien said. “She worked hard to do what she thought was right.”
Wilt was instrumental in starting the Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club and the Mount Jackson-Edinburg Rotary Club, O’Brien said. She always was active in the community and never hesitated to call O’Brien to tell him what was on her mind.
He recalled a recent phone call with Wilt regarding a project on Third Street in Broadway, where Wilt lived. Wilt believed the project was taking a little too long — which O’Brien admits has taken longer than anticipated — and she asked him to hurry it up.
“Her candor and honesty was great,” O’Brien said. “You always knew where you stood with her. She was the biggest champion for Broadway. She wanted the best for the town, and the town’s better for it.”
John Long, who served with Wilt on council and was vice mayor when Wilt was mayor, said she was a mentor to him.
“I admired her determination,” said Long, who became mayor of Broadway after Wilt retired. “She always had a smile and was pleasant and kind to people.”
Being vice mayor, Long would sit next to Wilt at Broadway Town Council meetings and always had a good relationship with her. He remembered that Wilt was always open to listen and would then formulate an opinion on a situation and defend and support it to the best of her ability.
“She was just a leader so many people in the community have respect for,” he said.
Current Broadway Mayor Tim Proctor said Wilt “had a wide-ranging leadership skill set,” in being both loyal and empathetic to constituents but also resolute and tough when the situation called for it.
“Broadway owes her a huge debt of gratitude,” he said.
Wilt’s leadership always impressed Proctor when he was on Town Council, he said. She was on the Board of Supervisors that hired Bill O’Brien as county administrator, and had a hand in bringing Kyle, his son, as town manager for Broadway — two of the best moves in the area’s history, Proctor said.
“A leader has no greater duty to recruit talent, and she certainly did that,” Proctor said.
Wilt set an example for leadership and public service, he said.
“She was a trailblazer, but she was so good and effective at her job that you didn’t think of her as a trailblazer until now,” Proctor said. “And I think that’s a compliment.”
