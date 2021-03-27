A flock of flamingos is called a “flamboyance” and there was one in front of Fulks Run Elementary School on Friday to surprise first-grade teacher Chris Grim.
They had really made themselves at home, too. There were some flamingos in the trees, some in bushes, one was even spotted drinking out of a drainage cover.
Of course, we’re not talking about real flamingos. But the sight of between 50 and 70 plastic flamingos on the lawn in front of the school was still a surprising, and funny, sight to behold.
The stunt was arranged by Grim’s friend Thelma Showalter, whom she attends church with at Grace Mennonite Fellowship. The church is currently having a fundraiser where for $25 you can have a small flock of flamingos delivered to a friend’s house for a day. Grim herself participated and had the flamingos delivered to her house. However, Showalter thought it would be a fun gag for Grim and her students to have the flamingos placed on the campus of the school that Grim has taught at for 31 years.
They were placed at the school the night before. When Grim arrived at the school Friday around 7:45 a.m. and saw the flock she thought “are those the flamingos?”
Grim said it was a fun surprise and “made a tired teacher’s day.” In addition, her students got a kick out of it. The flamingos were strategically placed outside of Grim’s classroom so her students could peak at them all day Friday.
“It just makes you feel good,” Grim said.
